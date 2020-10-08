scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 08, 2020
Top news
Live now

US elections 2020 LIVE updates: Second Trump-Biden debate will be virtual, say organisers

US election Live updates, US Election 2020: Concerns about the debate had risen after the first presidential debate took place between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | October 8, 2020 7:33:30 pm
us elections, presidential debate, presidential debate highlights, joe biden, donald trump, trump biden debate, indian expressDemocratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stands at the podium as President Donald Trump walks onto stage for the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland. (Olivier Douliery/Pool vi AP)

US election 2020 Live updates: The second election debate between US President Donald Trump and Democrat candidate Joe Biden will be conducted virtually, organisers informed AP Thursday.

Concerns about the debate had risen after the first presidential debate took place between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. US President Donald Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus soon after the debate.

President Donald Trump, still confined to the White House where he is being treated for COVID-19, planned more steps on Thursday to try to reinvigorate a re-election campaign hit hard by his handling of the pandemic. Trump is scheduled to appear in his first TV interview since revealing last Friday he had contracted COVID-19. Fox Business Network said the interview would air on Thursday after 8 a.m. (1200 GMT). Itching to get back out on the campaign trail since leaving a military hospital on Monday, Trump has called off negotiations with Congress for a fresh round of stimulus for the ailing economy and declared in a video that his illness was “a gift from God.”

Live Blog

Follow US election latest LIVE updates and related news below

Will hold China 'accountable' for what it did to US with COVID-19: Pence

The Trump administration wants to improve its relationship with China but it is going to hold Beijing "accountable" for what it did to America with the deadly coronavirus, US Vice President Mike Pence has said.

Pence, during the only vice presidential debate with his Democratic Party challenger Kamala Harris ahead of the November 3 presidential election, asserted that China is to blame for the coronavirus.

US VP debate, Mike Pence, kamala harris, Pence-Harris debate, Us elections 2020, How pence-harris debate was covered, Donald Trump, World news, Indian express Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., stands with her husband Douglas Emhoff while Vice President Mike Pence stands with his wife Karen Pence during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

"We want to improve the relationship but we're gonna level the playing field and we're gonna hold China accountable for what they did to America with the coronavirus," Pence said during the debate held at The University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

"President Trump is not happy about it. He's made that very clear. Made it clear again today. And China and the World Health Organisation did not play straight with the American people. They did not let our personnel into China to get information on the coronavirus until the middle of February," the Republican vice president said.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.