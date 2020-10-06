US election 2020 LIVE updates: Mike Pence, Kamala Harris all set for vice-presidential debate tomorrow

Mike Pence vs Kamala Harris Vice Presidential Debate Live updates: Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris will meet for the first and the only time for a showdown debate tomorrow.

This will be for the first time in the American history that an Indian origin person will be taking up the podium for a vice presidential debate. Political analysts believe that an aggressive Harris, 55, will easily prevail over Pence, 61, during the only vice-presidential debate and help her running mate Joe Biden, 77, to widen his lead over Trump, 74.

The first presidential match-up, held Tuesday in Cleveland, was widely criticised as chaotic and has prompted the Commission on Presidential Debates to develop what it called “additional structure” for the remaining events. The next presidential debate is scheduled for October 15 in Miami.

After last week’s chaotic presidential debate, Biden’s national lead over Trump increased to 14 percentage points, his highest since he entered the race, according to a Wall Street Journal poll.