US Elections 2020 Live updates: Trump heads to Arizona; Melania slams Biden, Democrats in first solo stop

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: With the race for the White House heading into its final six-day stretch, president Donald Trump will hold two campaign rallies on Wednesday in the battleground state of Arizona, where polls show him narrowly trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Biden, meanwhile, will be briefed by public health experts and deliver a speech near his house in Delaware on his plans to combat Covid-19 and protect Americans with pre-existing health conditions, his campaign said.

National opinion polls show Biden comfortably leading Trump. More than 70 million people have cast early in-person and mail ballots, according to US Elections Project at the University of Florida.

The huge numbers of mail ballots, at over 46.8 million, could take days or weeks to tally, say experts, meaning that a winner might not be declared on the night of November 3, when the polls close.

Trump has repeatedly criticized mail-in voting as prone to fraud even though experts say that is rare, and questioned the integrity of the process on Tuesday, saying it would be “inappropriate” to take extra time to count mail ballots. “It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on Nov. 3, instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate and I don’t believe that that’s by our laws,” he added.

Meanwhile, in her first solo trip of the 2020 campaign, Melania Trump slammed Joe Biden, Democrats and the media as she pushed the president’s re-election message in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The first lady defended Donald Trump’s record on COVID-19 even as he continues to play down the threat of a virus that has killed more than 226,000 Americans.

She sought to shift the blame to Democrats, who she said tried to “put their own agendas ahead of the American people’s well-being” and focused on a “sham impeachment” instead of the coronavirus.