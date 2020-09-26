US Elections 2020 Live Updates: New report reveals Russians interfered in 2016 polls for Democrats, says Trump

President Donald Trump does a little dance after speaking at a campaign rally Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Newport News, Va. (AP Photo)

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: President Donald Trump has alleged that a new set of documents has revealed that Russians interfered in the 2016 presidential elections on behalf of his then rival and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the Associated Press reported.

The alleged Russian interference in the US elections in 2016 was one of the major topics for the Opposition Democrats in the first three years of Trump’s presidency, and also became the basis of the failed impeachment proceedings against him. “I’ve been tarred with this horrible witch hunt for four years. And I didn’t do it. Think of it. What would my numbers be, if I didn’t go through almost four years of a Russian witch hunt that turned out to be just the opposite. They were the ones involved with Russia,” Trump said while addressing a Republican campaign rally in Newport, Virginia on Friday.

Trump alleged the Russians interfered in the elections on behalf of Clinton’s campaign. “It was a whole big disinformation campaign,” he said, amidst cheers and applause from his audience. “Now it’s turning out. Not turning out, turning out, it’s done because if you look at everything, that’s come out over the last few days, it’s we caught them. They spied on my campaign and they tried for a coup,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign has grown increasingly focused on making inroads in Pennslyvania to offset potential vulnerabilities in other battlegrounds, the Associated Press reported.

The President will travel to the state for the second time in a week on Saturday, hoping to attract the same rural and white working-class voters who delivered him a narrow victory in 2016. The in-person touch complements an aggressive get-out-the vote operation that has been working for four years to find new voters by knocking on doors in competitive neighbourhoods.

Trump narrowly flipped three Great Lake states – Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – from blue to red in 2016. He has virtually no path to reelection without keeping at least one of those states in his column. His campaign has long viewed Wisconsin as his best option, but aides who requested anonymity to discuss strategy said their thinking has begun to shift.

Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic conservative stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.