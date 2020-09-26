scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 26, 2020
MUST READ
Live now

US Elections 2020 Live Updates: New report reveals Russians interfered in 2016 polls for Democrats, says Trump

US Presidential Election 2020 LIVE news updates: The alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election was one of the major topics for the Opposition Democrats in the first three years of of Trump's presidency.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 26, 2020 2:50:07 pm
New documents reveal Russians interfered in 2016 election for Democrats, says TrumpPresident Donald Trump does a little dance after speaking at a campaign rally Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Newport News, Va. (AP Photo)

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: President Donald Trump has alleged that a new set of documents has revealed that Russians interfered in the 2016 presidential elections on behalf of his then rival and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the Associated Press reported.

The alleged Russian interference in the US elections in 2016 was one of the major topics for the Opposition Democrats in the first three years of Trump’s presidency, and also became the basis of the failed impeachment proceedings against him. “I’ve been tarred with this horrible witch hunt for four years. And I didn’t do it. Think of it. What would my numbers be, if I didn’t go through almost four years of a Russian witch hunt that turned out to be just the opposite. They were the ones involved with Russia,” Trump said while addressing a Republican campaign rally in Newport, Virginia on Friday.

Trump alleged the Russians interfered in the elections on behalf of Clinton’s campaign. “It was a whole big disinformation campaign,” he said, amidst cheers and applause from his audience. “Now it’s turning out. Not turning out, turning out, it’s done because if you look at everything, that’s come out over the last few days, it’s we caught them. They spied on my campaign and they tried for a coup,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign has grown increasingly focused on making inroads in Pennslyvania to offset potential vulnerabilities in other battlegrounds, the Associated Press reported.

The President will travel to the state for the second time in a week on Saturday, hoping to attract the same rural and white working-class voters who delivered him a narrow victory in 2016. The in-person touch complements an aggressive get-out-the vote operation that has been working for four years to find new voters by knocking on doors in competitive neighbourhoods.

Trump narrowly flipped three Great Lake states – Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – from blue to red in 2016. He has virtually no path to reelection without keeping at least one of those states in his column. His campaign has long viewed Wisconsin as his best option, but aides who requested anonymity to discuss strategy said their thinking has begun to shift.

Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic conservative stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.

Live Blog

The US Presidential elections are scheduled to take place on 3rd November. Follow this space for the latest developments in the election campaign.

14:50 (IST)26 Sep 2020
Google policy limits ads for election as it does for disasters

Google will halt election advertising after the polls officially close for the U.S. presidential election, a move designed to limit false messages about the outcome of the contest.

The largest internet company said advertisers will not be able to run ads referencing candidates, the election or its outcome, according to an email viewed by Bloomberg News. The policy, which is designed to block all ads related to the election, also applies to YouTube, the biggest online video service.

Google also said advertisers should expect to wait at least two days for political ads to be approved in the lead up to the election. With its new policy, the company is treating the election as a “sensitive event,” such as natural disasters, where it prohibits ads that may capitalize on tragedies. Axios reported the change earlier.

US Elections 2020 Live updates: New documents reveal Russians interfered in 2016 election for Democrats, says Trump People attend a campaign rally by U.S. President Donald Trump in Newport News, Virginia, US, September 25, 2020. (Reuters)

Trump vowed to end his country's reliance on China once and for all if voted to power, expressing disappointment that the post-coronavirus relationship with Beijing does not mean the "same" to him as he would not forget the virus that came from there, reported PTI.

Addressing an election rally at Newport Virginia, Trump said that the US economy was doing great, "then we got hit with this virus from China." "They should never have let it happen. We won't forget it. We closed up, we saved millions of lives. Now we've opened up, opening with records," he added.

The coronavirus pandemic hit the US soon after trump signed a trade deal with China, for which his administration had negotiated with the Chinese for over a year. The US and China had signed Phase-1 of a trade deal, ending a two-year tariff war that had rattled the global economy.

Trump ruled out renegotiating the trade deal with China in May. The US banned the import of five goods from China on September 14, including computer-parts, cotton and hair products, alleging that they are produced in forced labour camps in the Muslim majority Xinjiang province.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.