Thursday, October 22, 2020
US Elections 2020 Live updates: Donald Trump, Joe Biden to meet for final face-off tomorrow

US Election 2020, Donald Trump vs Joe Biden Presidential Debate Live updates: On November 3, Americans are set to elect a new president. Whether they'll vote for Donald Trump or Joe Biden depends on how they see the response to the coronavirus pandemic, abortion and other key issues.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | October 22, 2020 10:30:58 pm
us presidential election, us election news, us election 2020 news, us presidential election 2020, us election 2020, us elections, us elections 2020 date, us president election 2020 polls, donald trump, donald trump news, donald trump vs joe biden, donald trump vs joe biden debate, donald trump vs joe biden debate live, presidential debate, trump vs biden debate, presidential debate 2020, presidential debate live, presidential debate live update, donald trump vs joe biden presidential debateDuring the 90-minute meeting at 6.30 am Friday (IST) in Tennessee, each candidate will be muted while the other delivers responses to each of the six debate topics. (AP)

US Presidential Elections 2020 Live updates: After meeting last month in perhaps the most chaotic debate in modern history, President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, will meet on Friday for their second and final presidential debate. During the 90-minute meeting at 6.30 am Friday (IST) in Tennessee, each candidate will be muted while the other delivers responses to each of the six debate topics.

Their first debate was punctuated by frequent interruptions, mostly from Trump, leaving the two men talking over each other and Biden eventually telling the president to shut up. A planned second debate didn’t happen after the president was diagnosed with the coronavirus and refused to participate in a virtual format. Biden and Trump, instead, participated in dueling town halls on competing television networks.

On November 3, Americans are set to elect a new president. Whether they’ll vote for Donald Trump or Joe Biden depends on how they see the response to the coronavirus pandemic, abortion and other key issues. At least 35 million people have already cast their ballots, according to University of Florida’s US Election Project, more than a fourth of the total 2016 vote.

Trump-Biden debate scheduled on Friday; at least 35 million people have already cast their votes for the November 3 presidential election. Follow this space for LIVE updates

Donald trump, Joe Biden, trump calls biden worst candidate, US presidential elections 2020, US polls, world news President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: AP)

President Donald Trump is hopping from one must-win stop on the electoral map to the next in the leadup to a final presidential debate that may be his last, best chance to alter the trajectory of the 2020 campaign.

As Democrat Joe Biden holes up for debate prep in advance of Thursday's faceoff in Nashville, Tennessee, he's hoping for a boost from former President Barack Obama, who will be holding his first in-person campaign event for Biden on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Obama, who has become increasingly critical of Trump over the three and a half years since he left office, will address a drive-in rally, where supporters will listen to him over the radio inside their cars.

It comes a day after Trump, trailing in polls in many battleground states, stopped in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Trump was bound for North Carolina on Wednesday as he delivers what his campaign sees as his closing message.

"This is an election between a Trump super recovery and a Biden depression," the president said in Erie, Pennsylvania. "You will have a depression the likes of which you have never seen."

He added: "If you want depression, doom and despair, vote for Sleepy Joe. And boredom."

