US Elections 2020 Live updates: Donald Trump, Joe Biden to meet for final face-off tomorrow

US Presidential Elections 2020 Live updates: After meeting last month in perhaps the most chaotic debate in modern history, President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, will meet on Friday for their second and final presidential debate. During the 90-minute meeting at 6.30 am Friday (IST) in Tennessee, each candidate will be muted while the other delivers responses to each of the six debate topics.

Their first debate was punctuated by frequent interruptions, mostly from Trump, leaving the two men talking over each other and Biden eventually telling the president to shut up. A planned second debate didn’t happen after the president was diagnosed with the coronavirus and refused to participate in a virtual format. Biden and Trump, instead, participated in dueling town halls on competing television networks.

On November 3, Americans are set to elect a new president. Whether they’ll vote for Donald Trump or Joe Biden depends on how they see the response to the coronavirus pandemic, abortion and other key issues. At least 35 million people have already cast their ballots, according to University of Florida’s US Election Project, more than a fourth of the total 2016 vote.