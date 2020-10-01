scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 01, 2020
MUST READ
Live now

US Elections 2020 Live updates: Donald Trump plans to slash refugee admissions to record low

US Presidential Election 2020 LIVE news updates: The decision was announced shortly after Trump vilified refugees as an unwanted burden at a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota, where he assailed his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 1, 2020 8:55:02 pm
US Elections 2020 Live updates: Donald Trump plans to slash refugee admissions to record lowThe proposal will now be reviewed by Congress, where there are strong objections to the cuts, but lawmakers will be largely powerless to force changes. (AP Photo)

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: The Donald Trump administration proposed further slashing the number of refugees the United States accepts to a new record low in the coming year. In a notice sent to Congress late Wednesday, just 34 minutes before a statutory deadline to do so, the administration said it intended to admit a maximum of 15,000 refugees in fiscal year 2021.

That’s 3,000 fewer than the 18,000 ceiling the administration had set for fiscal year 2020, which expired at midnight Wednesday. The proposal will now be reviewed by Congress, where there are strong objections to the cuts, but lawmakers will be largely powerless to force changes.

The more than 16.5% reduction was announced shortly after President Donald Trump vilified refugees as an unwanted burden at a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota, where he assailed his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. He claimed Biden wants to flood the state with foreigners.

Live Blog

Follow this space for the latest development in the US elections 2020. US President Donald Trump has claimed that he won the first presidential debate against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

20:55 (IST)01 Oct 2020
WATCH: Watch Top Moments From The First Presidential Debate

20:19 (IST)01 Oct 2020
Facebook tightens political ad bans as US election nears

With just over a month to go before Americans head en masse to the polls in an extraordinarily contentious election, Facebook is expanding restrictions on political advertising, including new bans on messages claiming widespread voter fraud. New prohibitions laid out in a blog post come days after President Donald Trump raised the prospect of mass fraud in the vote-by-mail process during a debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"Banned ads would include calling a method of voting inherently fraudulent or corrupt, or using isolated incidents of voter fraud to delegitimize the result of an election," Rob Leathern, Facebook's director of product management, tweeted. The changes apply to Facebook and Instagram and are effective immediately, he said.

The ban includes ads that call an election into question because the result isn't determined on the final day of voting. There is a good chance U.S. election results will require additional time this year because of expanded mail-in ballots due to the pandemic. Also banned are advertisements portraying voting or census participation as meaningless and advising people not to take part.

Trump planting seeds of doubt in legitimacy of election: Biden

US President Donald Trump has begun planting seeds of doubt in the legitimacy of the November 3 elections as he is aware of his defeat, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said, a day after the chaotic presidential debate. "In terms of election legitimacy, he made it clear that he didn't think this was going to be--if he lost, it wouldn't be a legitimate election. Already began to plant seeds of doubt in the legitimacy of this election. I don't know any president that's ever done that before," Biden told reporters in Ohio.

Biden slammed Trump for not condemning the white supremacist. "His dog whistles to white supremacy, when asked whether would he condemn white supremacy, he said--he didn't say a word. And then when I said, well, how about the Proud Boys, which is a white supremacist group? He said, well, I just told them to stand down and stand ready. Stand down and stand ready, based on the outcome of the election?" Biden said.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.