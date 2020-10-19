US Elections 2020 Live updates: Trump, Biden campaign in closely contested battlegrounds; Harris to visit Florida today

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: With less than 2 weeks left for the US elections, President Donald Trump and his democratic rival Joe Biden have been campaigning in states they want to flip in their favour. Trump is focusing on Nevada, which has been favouring the Democrats since 2004 while Biden has been seeking support in North Carolina where Obama won last in 2008 while Cliton lost it to Republicans in 2016.
Trump and Biden are urging supporters to vote early. In Nevada Trump said, “early voting is underway, so get out and vote.” Similarly, Biden asked people to vote as soon as possible and “keep the incredible momentum going.” A record 27.9 million American voters have already voted due to concerns about crowding on election day.
Kamala Harris who has stalled her campaigning after an aide tested positive would be back on ground by travelling to Florida Monday where she will mark the state’s first day of early in-person voting.
Meanwhile, while addressing a rally in Michigan Trump attacked Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, for imposing restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus and made light of a right-wing plot uncovered by the FBI to kidnap her, to which the crowd responded by yelling, “lock her up.”
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is not good for India as he could be soft on China, US President Donald Trump’s son said at an event to celebrate the “success” of his book that talks about graft allegations against the Bidens.“We have to understand the threat of China and no one knows that probably better than Indian-Americans,” Trump Jr, told a select group of supporters from the community at the event in Long Island, New York.
In many ways, the US elections matter much more than perhaps at any time since World War II. With just over two weeks to go, and with the most rancorous campaign in contemporary history, the elections are gripping global attention. We could, as a consequence of the result, see a gradual renewal of the American global imprimatur, or a speedy erasure of Washington’s international footprint. (Read Amitabh Mattoo's explainer here)
Senator Kamala Harris, canceled in-person events over the weekend as a precaution after an aide tested positive for COVID-19. She will return to the campaign trail on Monday with a visit to Florida to mark that state's first day of early in-person voting.Harris tested negative for the virus on Sunday, the campaign said.Trump, a Republican, was spending his Sunday in Nevada, a state he hopes to wrest away from Democrats after narrowly losing it in 2016.
In North Carolina, a battleground where 1.4 million, or 20%, of the state's registered voters had already voted as of Sunday morning, Biden urged residents to cast ballots as soon as possible."We gotta keep the incredible momentum going; we can't let up," he said at a "drive-in rally" in Durham, as attendees sitting in their cars honked in approval. "Don't wait - go vote today.
"Biden also criticized Trump for saying over the weekend that the United States had "turned the corner" in the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the rate of new cases across the country has risen to the highest level in months."As my grandfather would say, 'This guy's gone around the bend if he thinks we've turned the corner,'" Biden said. "Things are getting worse, and he continues to lie to us about circumstances.