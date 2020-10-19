US Elections 2020 Live updates: Trump, Biden campaign in closely contested battlegrounds; Harris to visit Florida today

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden during a town-hall-style event on Thursday.(The New York Times)

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: With less than 2 weeks left for the US elections, President Donald Trump and his democratic rival Joe Biden have been campaigning in states they want to flip in their favour. Trump is focusing on Nevada, which has been favouring the Democrats since 2004 while Biden has been seeking support in North Carolina where Obama won last in 2008 while Cliton lost it to Republicans in 2016.

Trump and Biden are urging supporters to vote early. In Nevada Trump said, “early voting is underway, so get out and vote.” Similarly, Biden asked people to vote as soon as possible and “keep the incredible momentum going.” A record 27.9 million American voters have already voted due to concerns about crowding on election day.

Kamala Harris who has stalled her campaigning after an aide tested positive would be back on ground by travelling to Florida Monday where she will mark the state’s first day of early in-person voting.

Meanwhile, while addressing a rally in Michigan Trump attacked Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, for imposing restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus and made light of a right-wing plot uncovered by the FBI to kidnap her, to which the crowd responded by yelling, “lock her up.”