scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 03, 2020
Top News
Live now

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: Trump defends ‘election delay’ tweet, says mailed ballots can hamper result 

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: The elections are seen as a direct contest between sitting US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who was vice-president during the Barack Obama presidency.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 3, 2020 6:25:18 pm
FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.  (AP)

US Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the United States is all set to vote in the upcoming presidential elections due in November. The elections are seen as a direct contest between sitting US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who was vice-president during the Barack Obama presidency.

Earlier on July 30, through a series of tweets, President Trump sparked a political firestorm in America after he suggested that the upcoming presidential elections should be delayed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. Though, he later clarified saying that he does not want to delay the election, but expressed apprehension that counting of mailed ballots could take weeks and hamper the results, leading to a compromised poll. His suggestion was immediately criticised by leaders by the opposition Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, Biden is soon to announce his vice presidential choice, the Associated Press reported. His campaign, however, hasn’t finalized a date for naming a running mate yet, but three people who spoke to the news agency on condition of anonymity said that a public announcement likely wouldn’t happen before the week of August 10.

Biden’s supporters have also announced a launch of outreach in 14 languages to influence the Indian-American community. Slogans such as “America Ka Neta Kaisa Ho Joe Biden Jaisa Ho” (America’s leader needs to be like Biden) have been created to generate similar enthusiasm among voters.

Live Blog

US Elections 2020: Amidst coronavirus scare, Americans will elect its next president on November 03. Follow this space for LIVE coverage.

18:25 (IST)03 Aug 2020
Trump wants US elections to be postponed. But is it possible?

The United States woke up on Thursday (July 30) to a series of tweets by President Donald Trump suggesting that the upcoming presidential election should be delayed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For months, several state governments in the US have been contemplating mail-in voting due to public health concerns that in-person voting may lead to an increase in infection cases.

But can Trump delay the election, scheduled to be held on November 3? We explain here.

Donald trump, US election delay, can Trump delay US elections, mail-in voting US, US election dates, express explained, indian express

18:12 (IST)03 Aug 2020
Donald Trump defends ‘election delay’ tweet

Earlier on July 30, through a series of tweets, President Trump sparked a political firestorm in America after he suggested that the upcoming presidential elections should be delayed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. Though, he later clarified saying that he does not want to delay the election, but expressed apprehension that counting of mailed ballots could take weeks and hamper the results, leading to a compromised poll. His suggestion was immediately criticised by leaders by the opposition Democratic Party.

18:10 (IST)03 Aug 2020
Welcome to our LIVE blog!

Welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog of US Elections 2020. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the United States is all set to vote in the upcoming presidential elections due in November. The elections are seen as a direct contest between sitting US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who was vice-president during the Barack Obama presidency.

In this June 20, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. (AP photo)

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, both promise of remarkable progress for the country in the coming next four years –- via starkly different paths.

Trump, like his fellow Republicans, offers tax reductions and regulatory cuts to fix the American economy. He has predicted that the US economy will rebound in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 28, 2020.(AP)

On the other hand, Biden who became the Democratic presidential nominee after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race on April 8, pitches for necessary actions required to avoid an extended recession or depression caused due to the pandemic. In his campaign, he has addressed the long-standing wealth inequality that disproportionately affects nonwhite Americans.

Amongst his plans include: a $2 trillion, four-year push intended to eliminate carbon pollution in the US, energy grid by 2035, and a new government health insurance plan open to all working-age Americans. He also proposes new spending on education, infrastructure, and small businesses, along with raising the national minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Apart from Trump and Biden, rapper Kanye West has also announced his intentions to run in the presidential election through twitter. In July, in his first rally for the campaign, West ranted against abortion and pornography, argued policy with attendees and at one point also broke down in tears. His last-minute campaign has already missed several crucial deadlines to appear on key state ballots.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.