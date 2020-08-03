US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: Trump defends ‘election delay’ tweet, says mailed ballots can hamper result 

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP) FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP)

US Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the United States is all set to vote in the upcoming presidential elections due in November. The elections are seen as a direct contest between sitting US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who was vice-president during the Barack Obama presidency.

Earlier on July 30, through a series of tweets, President Trump sparked a political firestorm in America after he suggested that the upcoming presidential elections should be delayed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. Though, he later clarified saying that he does not want to delay the election, but expressed apprehension that counting of mailed ballots could take weeks and hamper the results, leading to a compromised poll. His suggestion was immediately criticised by leaders by the opposition Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, Biden is soon to announce his vice presidential choice, the Associated Press reported. His campaign, however, hasn’t finalized a date for naming a running mate yet, but three people who spoke to the news agency on condition of anonymity said that a public announcement likely wouldn’t happen before the week of August 10.

Biden’s supporters have also announced a launch of outreach in 14 languages to influence the Indian-American community. Slogans such as “America Ka Neta Kaisa Ho Joe Biden Jaisa Ho” (America’s leader needs to be like Biden) have been created to generate similar enthusiasm among voters.