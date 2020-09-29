US Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Trump, Biden to face off in first presidential debate

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will face off in the first 2020 presidential debate on September 29.

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: US President Donald Trump, seeking a second term at the White House, will face his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the first of the three presidential debates on September 29. Popular Fox news anchor Chris Wallace would moderate the first debate, which would start at 9 pm EST (6:30 am IST).

Dubbed as the “Super Bowl of American Democracy”, Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, would respond to questions on their track record, the Supreme Court, economy, race and violence in cities and integrity of the elections at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio — a key battleground state.

Meanwhile, Biden’s campaign seized on a fresh line of attack on Trump, accusing the Republican incumbent of gaming the system to avoid paying his fair share of taxes. President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal taxes the year he won presidency, according to a New York Times report. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750. The president paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years, largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.

Biden has been ahead of Trump in most national polls since the start of the year, and is currently leading in major battleground states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where the Republicans won in 2016.