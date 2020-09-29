scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
US Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Trump, Biden to face off in first presidential debate

US Presidential Election 2020 LIVE news updates: Dubbed as the “Super Bowl of American Democracy”, Donald Trump and Joe Biden would respond to questions on their track record, the Supreme Court, economy, race and violence in cities and integrity of the elections.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | September 29, 2020 10:00:10 pm
us presidential election, us election news, us election 2020 news, us presidential election 2020, us election, us election 2020, us elections, us elections 2020 date, us election candidates, us president election 2020 polls, us president election 2020 candidates, donald trump, donald trump party, donald trump news, kamala harris, us election pollsDonald Trump and Joe Biden will face off in the first 2020 presidential debate on September 29.

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: US President Donald Trump, seeking a second term at the White House, will face his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the first of the three presidential debates on September 29. Popular Fox news anchor Chris Wallace would moderate the first debate, which would start at 9 pm EST (6:30 am IST).

Dubbed as the “Super Bowl of American Democracy”, Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, would respond to questions on their track record, the Supreme Court, economy, race and violence in cities and integrity of the elections at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio — a key battleground state.

Meanwhile, Biden’s campaign seized on a fresh line of attack on Trump, accusing the Republican incumbent of gaming the system to avoid paying his fair share of taxes. President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal taxes the year he won presidency, according to a New York Times report. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750. The president paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years, largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.

Biden has been ahead of Trump in most national polls since the start of the year, and is currently leading in major battleground states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where the Republicans won in 2016.

Live Blog

The US Presidential elections are scheduled to take place on 3rd November. Follow this space for the latest developments in the election campaign.

US Elections 2020 Live Updates: Trump paid just $750 in taxes in 2016, 2017; fake news says President Followers of Franklin Graham march from the Lincoln Memorial to Capitol Hill, during the Prayer March at the National Mall, in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo)

Ahead of the presidential debate, Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday that former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani were helping him prepare for the debates. The two were seated in the press briefing room along with the White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany during the news conference by the president.

Earlier in the day, Trump in a tweet demanded that Biden undergo a drug test before the debate.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record-setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???” he tweeted.

Responding to a question at the news conference, Trump reiterated his demand that Biden should go for a drug test before the debate. He said he will also do the same.

“I’m willing to take a drug test. I think he should too because he’s had a very uneven…You know, what I’m saying. If you look at some of those debates, I said there’s no way he could continue. He can’t continue,” Trump said.

