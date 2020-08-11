US presidential elections 2020 LIVE updates: Trump says he wants to host G-7 summit, invite Russia post-election
President Donald Trump during news conference in the White House, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP)
US presidential elections 2020 LIVE news updates: US President Donald Trump Monday said that he wishes to host the Group of Seven (G-7) leading industrialised nations after the November presidential election and still wants to invite Russia, which was kicked out of the G-7 after it annexed Crimea.
“I’m much more inclined to do it sometime after the election,” Trump told reporters during a White House briefing, adding that due to the coronaviruspandemic, the meeting could be held in person or via teleconference.
On the other hand, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has interviewed the finalists to be his running mate and his campaign is readying to announce his choice as soon as this week, news agency Reuters reported citing a source.
Biden and his potential vice president will formally accept the party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention, scheduled for Aug. 17-20, and he is expected to announce his pick before it begins.
US President Donald Trump and former US vice-president and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. (Reuters)
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the United States is all set to vote in the upcoming presidential elections due in November. The elections are seen as a direct contest between sitting US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who was vice-president during the Barack Obama presidency.
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, both promise of remarkable progress for the country in the coming next four years –- via starkly different paths.
Trump, like his fellow Republicans, offers tax reductions and regulatory cuts to fix the American economy. He has predicted that the US economy will rebound in the third and fourth quarters of this year.
On the other hand, Biden who became the Democratic presidential nominee after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race on April 8, pitches for necessary actions required to avoid an extended recession or depression caused due to the pandemic. In his campaign, he has addressed the long-standing wealth inequality that disproportionately affects nonwhite Americans.
Amongst his plans include: a $2 trillion, four-year push intended to eliminate carbon pollution in the US, energy grid by 2035, and a new government health insurance plan open to all working-age Americans. He also proposes new spending on education, infrastructure, and small businesses, along with raising the national minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Apart from Trump and Biden, rapper Kanye West has also announced his intentions to run in the presidential election through twitter. In July, in his first rally for the campaign, West ranted against abortion and pornography, argued policy with attendees and at one point also broke down in tears. His last-minute campaign has already missed several crucial deadlines to appear on key state ballots.
Democrats will seek to pitch presidential candidate Joe Biden as a steady, consensus-building figure at their virtual convention next week. But the unusual format will test Biden’s ability to project a cohesive message to a splintered electorate. (AP)
President Donald Trump's move to defer Social Security payroll taxes could be taking him into treacherous political territory. His directive - aimed at boosting an economy shaken by the coronavirus pandemic - doesn't affect retirement benefits but impacts how they're paid for. Democrats seized on it Monday as a signal that Trump would cut the social safety net and break a promise he made as a candidate in 2016 not to touch Social Security and Medicare. Some nonpartisan experts also expressed concerns. (AP)
