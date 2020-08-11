US presidential elections 2020 LIVE updates: Trump says he wants to host G-7 summit, invite Russia post-election

President Donald Trump during news conference in the White House, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP)

US presidential elections 2020 LIVE news updates: US President Donald Trump Monday said that he wishes to host the Group of Seven (G-7) leading industrialised nations after the November presidential election and still wants to invite Russia, which was kicked out of the G-7 after it annexed Crimea.

“I’m much more inclined to do it sometime after the election,” Trump told reporters during a White House briefing, adding that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting could be held in person or via teleconference.

On the other hand, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has interviewed the finalists to be his running mate and his campaign is readying to announce his choice as soon as this week, news agency Reuters reported citing a source.

Biden and his potential vice president will formally accept the party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention, scheduled for Aug. 17-20, and he is expected to announce his pick before it begins.