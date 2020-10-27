US election wrap, October 27: Contest looks tighter in battleground states; Trump, Biden focus on Pennsylvania  

US President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. (File)

By Tuesday next week, either Donald Trump will continue to serve in the White House for fouWith days to go before the elections, Donald Trump is doubling down on attacks against Joe Biden by targeting his son Hunterr more years, or the United States will have Joe Biden as the new president. Reuters reported that Trump and Biden are continuing to contend for votes in battleground states in this last week, with a focus on Pennsylvania, a state that is considered to be crucial for whichever candidate wins the elections.

“Despite Biden’s solid lead in national opinion polls, the contest appears tighter in the most critical battleground states that could decide the outcome. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted from Oct. 20 to 26 gave Biden a narrow advantage over Trump in Pennsylvania,” Reuters said. At these rallies, coronavirus and the Trump administration’s tackling of the outbreak have dominated discussions. Read the report here.

The 2020 elections have been among the most contentious in US election history and election fraud has been a major issue. This past weekend, a man had been observed setting fire to a ballot drop box in Boston. The Associated Press had reported that the FBI was investigating the case and that on Sunday, a 39-year-old Boston resident, was taken into custody on charges of “setting a Boston ballot drop box on fire and damaging dozens of ballots”.

According to the AP report, “there were 122 ballots inside the box when it was emptied Sunday morning, and 87 of them were still legible and able to be processed.” Read the report here.

The Associated Press has an explainer on why Trump is targeting Hunter Biden and has a timeline of the events till date. Read it here.

Florida is a key state in US elections and has historically been a Republican stronghold. In recent rallies, Trump has referred to Florida as his “home” state. “Since winning the presidency, Trump has lavished attention on Florida – a reflection of how important the state is to his electoral strategy. He regularly visits his Mar-a-Lago and the Doral properties there and relinquished his official New York residence in favour of the state’s warmer, and politically friendlier, climes,” BBC reports. The BBC has a report that considers whether Florida is indeed a key state in the 2020 elections. Read the report here

The Associated Press has an explainer on how various ballots will be counted and vote results from which state will be known on election night on November 3. At least 58 million advance votes have already been cast for this year’s elections. Read the AP report here.

