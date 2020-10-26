US Election Wrap, October 26: Coronavirus continues to be in focus as race for White House enters last leg

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds up his daily schedule which has a daily update on US Troop deaths and wounded numbers as he speaks at a drive-in campaign stop at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pennslyvania, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo)

With just a week to go before November 3, the US elections are on their last leg. Considered to be one of the most contentious and divisive in US election history, it now seems that coronavirus has taken precedence over other issues that were in focus in the weeks before.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Democrat-run states had been shut down by state authorities following the outbreak of coronavirus, implying that restrictive lockdown rules were “like a prison”. Trump has been singling out states like New York, North Carolina, California, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan and has been doubling down on these claims since last week’s final presidential debate, in an attempt to criticise his opponents. CNN has a report that fact-checks the situation in each of these Democratic-run states. Read it here

Vice President Mike Pence’s staff have been hit by a coronavirus outbreak, with several aides reportedly infected. The revelation coincided with Joe Biden saying that the Trump White House had surrendered to the pandemic. Despite the outbreak among his staff, Reuters reported that Pence was going to continue campaigning in the last few days before the elections. Read the story here

The White House has announced that Pence will continue “an aggressive campaign schedule” in this last week, despite having been exposed to his chief of staff, Marc Short and other key members who later tested positive for coronavirus. Although according to government health protocols, Pence should have gone into quarantine, Reuters reported that the vice president would not be doing so and instead proceed with campaigning. Follow US Elections 2020 Live updates

This past weekend, Pence and his wife Karen both tested negative for coronavirus. After Trump has tested positive for the illness earlier this month, more White House staffers have been slowly announcing their infections or exposure to the virus. Read the story here

As the elections draw to a close, a Reuters/Ipsos poll has found that “more than four in ten supporters of both President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, said they would not accept the result of the November election if their preferred candidate loses.” A Reuters report said the polls showed that “43% of Biden supporters would not accept a Trump victory, while 41% of Americans who want to re-elect Trump would not accept a win by Biden.”

Since the outset, there have been concerns of foreign interference in this year’s US elections and whether the American public would accept the election results regardless of which candidate wins and if this would lead to post-election violence. Read the story here

After a fire was set in a Boston ballot drop box on Sunday, that was holding more than 120 ballots, Massachusetts state election officials have said it appears to have been a “deliberate attack”. According to a Reuters report, of the 122 ballots that were in the box, only 87 were still legible after the fire. The case is now under investigation by the FBI.

