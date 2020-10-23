US Election Wrap, October 23: Trump vs Biden debate dominates headlines

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

At Thursday’s last presidential debate, Donald Trump and Joe Biden clashed, but amid less chaos this time in contrast to their previous debate. The debate covered a range of issues including the economy, race, climate change and immigration, but it was the coronavirus outbreak and the US government’s mishandling of the pandemic that was under scrutiny this time. Reuters has a detailed story on this.

Joe Biden’s remark that he would “transition” away from oil in favor of renewable energy has caught the attention of the Trump campaign who now hope that this statement from Biden could help them secure votes in battleground states. Trump immediately jumped on to the statement, saying: “Basically what he is saying is he is going to destroy the oil industry.”

The Associated Press reported that Trump had suggested that this would mean “political blowback” for Biden “in oil-producing states that stand to lose jobs.” Read the AP report here

The Associated Press has compiled a list of all claims that Trump and Biden made at Thursday night’s debate and has fact-checked each of

them. This includes key issues such an immigration and migrants in the US, climate change, coronavirus and health care. Read the story here

A New York Times report says that Trump’s campaign has been videotaping voters at ballot drop boxes in Pennsylvania. The report

quoted the state’s attorney general saying that the step “could amount to illegal voter intimidation.” Polls have shown Biden in the lead in

Pennsylvania, that is one of the key swing states in this election.

Earlier, the Trump campaign had argued that it had the right to record outside polling stations in this way. Read the New York Times story

here

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (Jim Bourg/Pool via AP) President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (Jim Bourg/Pool via AP)

China is hoping that if Biden wins, it will result in the toning down of conflicts over issues such as trade, technology and security.

“Chinese leaders have been quieter about this election than during the 2016 presidential race, when they favored Trump over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton,” AP reported. One of the key reasons for China’s hopes, AP believes, is that China may be thinking that a

“Biden presidency might restore a more predictable relationship after the shocks of Trump’s tariff war and his outreach to India”, in

contrast to Trump’s impulsiveness. Read the story here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd