US Election Wrap, October 11: Trump’s first public appearance post infection, his move to declassify Hillary Clinton’s emails

President Donald Trump made his first public appearance on Saturday following his discharge from Walter Reed hospital. In a gathering of hundreds of people on the grounds of the White House, Trump expressed support for law enforcement in the United States. Public Health officials had earlier stated that this gathering was not advised due to increasing coronavirus infections, especially after Trump’s own diagnosis and that of many White House personnel who had subsequently tested positive for the virus.

TIME had reported that although Trump had entered the White House lawns wearing a mask, he had taken it off to address the gathered supporters. “I’m feeling great,” Trump could be heard saying. Critics had said that Trump did not disclose whether he was still contagious before addressing so many people and the White House had said they did not have information in this regard. You can read the Time report here: https://bit.ly/33O6Eld

On Saturday night, hours after his appearance on the White House lawns, Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley, had said the president would be able to return to his regular schedule. “This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others,” Conley had announced in a statement, reported CNN.

But criticism about the lack of transparency has only mounted because neither Trump and nor White House officials and Conley have disclosed when the president was last tested and whether he was tested negative following his positive test last week. In the absence of information, it is difficult to say whether Trump is still contagious and whether he may expose others during public appearances in the run-up to the elections. Read the CNN report here: https://cnn.it/3nOppgm

Amid Trump’s many tweets and his health updates, other developments in the political sphere may be less noticed, but they are equally important if not more. With less than a month to go before the US elections, The New York Times reported that Trump has ordered US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to declassify thousands of Hillary Clinton’s emails, and has asked the US Attorney General William Barr, to issue indictments against Barack Obama and Joe Biden Jr. The Times said that these moves do not have precedence and indicated Trump’s desperation to turn national conversation and attention away from his administration’s mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak in the US, hoping to cash in on anything that may help with his reelection. You can read The New York Times story here: https://nyti.ms/2GXMbBb

Top Republic senators have been expressing concerns that Trump may lose the elections. “I think it could be a terrible election. I think we could lose the White House and both houses of Congress, that it could be a bloodbath of Watergate proportions,” Ted Cruz had said in an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box on Friday. “I am worried. It’s volatile, it’s highly volatile,” he added. The Guardian reported that Cruz had also said that he “saw the possibility of Trump re-elected “with a big margin”.” The Guardian report had indicated that these views were rooted in Trump’s mishandling of coronavirus and the White House’s own failures in adhering to public health protocols. Read The Guardian report here: https://bit.ly/3nCph3p

Joe Biden has been targeting swing states in the final weeks before the Election Day on November 3, by appealing to disaffected Republicans and independent voters, CNN reported. The theme of Biden’s speeches have focused on promising that he would be a president for all Americans, not just those who would support him. During a campaign speech on Saturday in Pennsylvania’s Erie County, which Trump won by a narrow margin in 2016, Biden said, “I’m running as a proud Democrat, but I am going to govern as an American president.” He added: “We may not agree on everything…but we agree on this: this is a moment to put country above party,” using a phrase that is known to appeal to conservative voters.

Biden’s speech also focused on the economy and how Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic has impacted working class people in the country. You can read the CNN report here: https://cnn.it/3lxkazC

