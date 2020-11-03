US Election wrap Oct 3: Biden leads Florida on election eve

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with Vice President Mike Pence (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In the final hours before results of the US election start coming in, a Reuters report says that Joe Biden appears to be in the lead in the key state of Florida. The Reuters/Ipsos poll analysed voters in six key states that will play decisive roles in the elections and will help determine the winner. These states are Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and the Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Biden in a lead in most. Read the report here

Reuters reported that even after the election results come in, it might not be a smooth process for the US, with Trump having claimed that “he would deploy lawyers if states are still counting votes after Election Day on Tuesday.” Reuters said: “(Trump) urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider its decision that left the extension in place. The court has left that possibility open.” Follow US Election LIVE UPDATES here

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stands with his wife Jill Biden and his grandchildren during a drive-in rally at Heinz Field, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stands with his wife Jill Biden and his grandchildren during a drive-in rally at Heinz Field, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

There have been concerns among observers and Democrats in the US that Trump may not be willing to accept the results of the elections if he loses. Read the report

According to an Associated Press report, even in the final hours before Election Day, Trump claimed that the elections were rigged. Biden on the other hand, has been pushing to dominate in states that were once seen as Republican strongholds.

When asked about Trump’s recent claims that election-related violence may occur on the streets, Biden said: “I’m not going to respond to anything he has to say. I’m hoping for a straightforward, peaceful election with a lot of people showing up.” Post-election violence is a serious concern, not just among Democrats and ordinary Americans, but also for members in the Biden campaign.

One of Biden’s top legal advisers Bob Bauer told the AP: “It’s very telling that President Trump is focused not on his voters but on his lawyers, and his lawyers are not going to win the election for him…We are fully prepared for any legal hijinks of one kind or another.” Read the story here

The United States is anxiously waiting for this year’s elections, because there is so much at stake for ordinary people in the country. The year has been marred with the outbreak of coronavirus, lockdowns, surging rates of infection, along with socio-political issues that have forced people out on the streets in protest.

An Associated Press report said: “As the traditional Election Day closes in, Americans are exhausted from constant crises, on edge because of volatile political divisions and anxious about what will happen next. Their agony is not in deciding between President Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. Most made that choice long ago. Instead, voters arriving in record numbers to cast early ballots say basic democratic foundations feel suddenly brittle: Will their vote count? Will the loser accept the result? Will the winner find a way to repair a fractured, sick and unsettled nation?” Read the report here

Observers have said that after what happened in 2016, it would be advisable to wait for the election results to finally come in before assuming any one candidate has won, just by analysing poll results. The BBC has a list of three headlines that the world will wake up to after the US is done with November 3. Read the story

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.