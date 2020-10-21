US Election Wrap, Oct 21: Battleground states in focus; Trump’s tax records reveal his Chinese bank account

US President Donald Trump works the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

With less than two weeks to go before the election day, the Associated Press reports that US President Donald Trump has been traveling from one location to another, targeting important states that will help him win the upcoming elections. Trump has been behind Joe Biden in several battleground states. In contrast to Trump’s targeting of voters in campaign rallies, Biden has instead been preparing for the next debate on Thursday.

One of those states include Pennsylvania. “If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole thing,” AP reported Trump saying. After days of debates on the format of the debates following Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis and more White House staffers testing positive, the Commission on Presidential Debates has established new procedures to reduce the interruptions that had occurred between Biden and Trump in the first debate. This time, while one candidate speaks, the other’s microphone will be muted. Read the AP report here.

Despite his railings against Beijing, The New York Times reports that Trump has maintained a Chinese bank account. This is important because Trump has repeatedly attacked Biden’s policies towards China and has also criticized Hunter Biden’s business dealings in that country. A Trump Organization spokesperson told the Times that “the company had opened the account after establishing an office in China “to explore the potential for hotel deals in Asia.”” Read the story here.

The BBC has a list of trending stories related to the US elections, covering what people are discussing in the US. One of those stories include a short explainer on why Tiffany Trump began trending yesterday following her appearance at an LGBTQ event. “I know what my father believes in..Prior to politics he (President Trump), supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQI… IA+ community,” Trump’s younger daughter had said at the Pride event. Read the BBC list here

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: AP) President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: AP)

As the elections have drawn closer, it has generated widespread discussions on the challenges of voting in the US on everything from who can vote, to voter suppression and fraud. For many across the US, the coronavirus outbreak has only magnified these challenges and put them into sharper focus. The BBC has a detailed report on why it can be so difficult for people in the US to vote in their elections. Read the report here

Keenly observed during the US elections is global politics and the candidates the other world powers prefer. While the related discussions have focused on Russia, there has been relatively less attention on whom Beijing would prefer. “This time round though, in a US election defined by a still spiralling pandemic, a shattered economic landscape and deep political polarisation, China senses that something has changed,” the BBC reports. “It is not Chinese authoritarianism but Western democracy that suddenly seems to be facing a crisis of legitimacy.” Read the BBC story here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd