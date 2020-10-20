US election wrap, Oct 20: A ‘muted’ third debate in offing; Trump calls Fauci ‘disaster’ at campaign rally

US President Donald Trump works the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

With less than two weeks left for the US presidential elections, incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will face each other in the final debate on Thursday, October 22. Taking cue from the first debate, the third debate will introduce a mute button to allow each candidate to speak uninterrupted in an effort to avoid disruptions, the Associated Press reported.

The Trump campaign objected to the new changes introduced but assured that Trump would participate in Thursday’s event. The first presidential debate had turned into a mudslinging fest after Trump repeatedly talked over Biden and the speaker, violating the event’s agreed-upon rules.

The respective campaigns of Trump and Biden have also been at loggerheads over the topics of debate for the third debate. The BBC reported that Trump’s campaign has accused organisers of Thursday’s debate of helping the Democrats by leaving out the foreign policy as a topic. NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker, who is the moderator for the debate, announced the topics last week which include American families, race in America, climate change, national security, and leadership. At a rally in Arizona on Monday, Trump described Welker as a “radical Democrat” and said she would be “no good”. You can read the story here.

Follow US Elections 2020 Live updates

Meanwhile, President Trump continued his aggressive campaigning streak after polls showed him trailing Biden in key battleground states. On Monday, he came out swinging against the polls and press, saying they did not make him scared but “angry”. “I’m not running scared,” AP quoted Trump as saying. “I think I’m running angry. I’m running happy, and I’m running very content ’cause I’ve done a great job.”

Facing heat over his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Trump trained his guns at Dr Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, calling him a “disaster”. “People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” Trump said. “Every time he goes on television, there’s always a bomb. But there’s a bigger bomb if you fire him. But Fauci’s a disaster.” Read the Ap report here.

His reaction comes after Fauci said in a televised interview that he was not surprised that Trump contracted Covid-19 after he held a series of large events with few face coverings.

Actors from popular movie franchise ‘The Avengers’ will join a fundraising event for Joe Biden on Tuesday. “Folks, the Avengers are coming back together for their biggest battle yet. Join them and @KamalaHarris tomorrow night for a grassroots fundraiser you won’t want to miss,” he tweeted. Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and others are going to join the event.

Folks, the Avengers are coming back together for their biggest battle yet. Join them and @KamalaHarris tomorrow night for a grassroots fundraiser you won’t want to miss: https://t.co/D4fn4nxv9i pic.twitter.com/3sGQRBW7yu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court on Monday allowed an extension of the deadline for mail-in absentee ballots in Pennsylvania for elections, declining a Republican request to block a lower court’s ruling that gave voters more time, Reuters reported. The decision highlights the impact that Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, could have as a potential deciding vote in election-related cases if she is confirmed by the Republican-led Senate next week. You can read the report here.

Till Monday, over 30.2 million American voters have already voted, which is more than one-fifth of all the votes cast in the 2016 election, Reuters reported. This week, more states will open their voting centres to avoid crowding on the election day. You can read the report here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.