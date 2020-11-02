US Election wrap, November 2: Trump trailing behind Biden in national polls

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Opa-Locka Executive Airport, early Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Opa-Locka, Florida. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

On Tuesday, the US will most likely know who its next president will be. But with just days to go before November 3, Donald Trump on Sunday once again cast doubt on the integrity of the elections. A Reuters report suggested that the winner may not be announced on Tuesday because of the high number of mail-in ballots, with the process taking a few days after November 3 to be completed.

“I don’t think it’s fair that we have to wait for a long period of time after the election,” Reuters reported Trump saying. “We’re going in the night of – as soon as the election is over – we’re going in with our lawyers,” Trump has said. The 2020 elections have been contentious with observers concerned about election fraud and violence. Read the report

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

According to a Reuters report, Joe Biden has a lead over Trump in national polls, days before the elections, but Trump is banking on swing states for his victory. “Trump is still close to Biden in enough state battlegrounds to give him the 270 state Electoral College votes needed to win a second term. Reuters/Ipsos polls show that the race remains a toss up in Florida, North Carolina and Arizona,” Reuters reported. Follow US Election LIVE UPDATES here

There are several reasons why Trump has been trailing behind Biden in national polls, and one major reason is the Trump administration’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. “Trump’s deficit in the polls has been driven in part by an erosion in support from two big parts of his winning 2016 coalition, whites without a college degree and older Americans, and by public disapproval of his handling of the pandemic, which has become the dominant issue in the race,” Reuters said. Read the report here

Trump is confident that he will win in Georgia, the AP reports. According to the report, at a campaign rally, Trump told supporters “that he already has victory in Georgia assured as he campaigns in the newly competitive battleground two days before Election Day.” The report suggested that Trump was basing his statements on feedback that he got from his supporters. Read the report here

Just days before the elections, the Trump administration has accused the US’s leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci of playing politics. In an interview with The Washington Post, Fauci had said Biden was “taking it seriously from a public health perspective”, while Trump was “looking at it from a different perspective… the economy and reopening the country”, according to a BBC report.

Fauci was criticised by the White House that claimed the doctor’s remarks were “unacceptable and breaking with all norms”. The Trump administration also implied Fauci was endorsing Biden’s bid for presidency. Read the report here

Reuters looks back at 2020 and has listed ten moments that have defined the US presidential campaign for 2020. It starts with Trump’s impeachment trial to his first speech on coronavirus in March, and includes Trump himself getting infected later in the year. Read the report

