US Election wrap Nov 1: Early voting surpasses 90 million

President Donald Trump dances as he leaves a campaign stop, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Butler County Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

In two days, the United States will either get Joe Biden as its new president or Donald Trump will serve in the White House for four more years. A Reuters report says that in the final weekend before Election Day, early voting has surged and a record 90 million American citizens have voted early.

“The high number of early voters, about 65% of the total turnout in 2016, reflects intense interest in the contest, with three days of campaigning left,” Reuters said. The report suggested that it has to do with concerns about coronavirus exposure as people rush to polling sites. Read the report here

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, which former President Barack Obama also attended. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, which former President Barack Obama also attended. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Republicans in Texas have accused Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, a Democrat, of exceeding his constitutional authority by permitting drive-through voting during the coronavirus outbreak. Republicans have brought a lawsuit in this matter, and have asked the court to “reject any votes it finds were cast in violation of the Texas Election Code” and “requir(e) all memory cards from the 10 drive-thru voting locations be secured and not entered or downloaded into the Tally machine until this Court issues an order on this Complaint.”

Reuters reported that should the court accept the Republicans’ arguments, it would invalidate the votes of more than 100,000 eligible voters in Texas who had “cast their ballots at drive-thru voting locations at the invitation of county officials.” Read the report here

The Associated Press reported that Trump will hold five rallies on Sunday in the final days of the elections, his most favored way of connecting with supporters. Biden on the other hand, is focusing his attention on Pennsylvania, a crucial state, and is “paying close attention to Black voters who are a critical part of the coalition he needs to build to win.” Read the report here

The BBC has created an interactive report where readers can type in the name of their country to check what Trump has said about it in the four years of his presidency. Take India for example; during a rally in Ahmedabad in February 2020, Trump had said: “America loves India, America respects India, and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people.”

The event was hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and “during the speech, (Trump) spoke of increasing defence cooperation between the two countries and said India had agreed to buy helicopters and other US military equipment worth $3bn,” the BBC reported. Read the report here

Reuters analyses the four years of Trump as US president and has called it a “turbulent presidency” that “flouted US democratic norms.” Issues such as race and immigration have been at the forefront of the Trump administration’s domestic and international policies.

“Trump’s hardline stance toward immigration was a hallmark of his presidency,” the Reuters report said. Read the report here

