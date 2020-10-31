US Election Wrap, 31 October: With Covid-19 at its centre, fight moves to Midwest

Both Trump and Biden held events in the crucial swing state of Florida on Friday. (Source: AP/Representational)

In three days, the US Elections will come to a close after a contentious election process in the country whose ramifications have been experienced globally. The coronavirus outbreak has not been something that Trump could escape and now, in days before the results are announced, Trump has taken to criticising public officials and medical professionals to deflect blame for his administration’s mishandling of the pandemic and the rising infection numbers.

“Trump falsely said doctors earn more money when their patients die of the disease, building on his past criticism of medical experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, his top infectious-disease expert,” Reuters reported. The report said that Trump had claimed he wasn’t concerned about supporters contracting the virus after flocking to his rallies, both remarks for which the US president was criticised, especially on social media. Read the report here

Both Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden have focussed on the Midwestern states during their last few weeks of campaigning. According to a BBC report, Biden has been targeting Iowa, a state that voted for Trump in the 2016 elections. Trump on the other hand, has been focusing on Minnesota, which had voted for Hillary Clinton by a narrow margin.

National polls show Trump trailing behind Biden, but his advantage over “Trump is narrower in the handful of US states that could vote for either candidate and ultimately decide the outcome in four days’ time,” BBC reported. Read the report here

Suburban women in the US are an important voting block in the US, says a BBC report, and women tend to cast their votes at a higher rate than men. The BBC report has a profile on some of these women whose votes may just give Trump a chance at four more years in the White House, especially now, as days before November 3, national polls suggest that he is trailing behind Biden. Read the report here

Before the coronavirus outbreak, it had seemed as if Trump had survived all kinds of scandals and complaints. The BBC profiles 2020, the year that has been unusual and has created a unique set of unprecedented circumstances, particularly for the US elections and what it means for Trump.

“For a time his campaign toyed with the new slogan Make America Great Again Again. But it sounded more like a taunt – a reminder of the here and now, and how his mishandling of Covid-19 has come to imperil his presidency,” the BBC report says. Read it here

The Associated Press fact-checks the most popular stories and photos from this week that are completely untrue but have been shared widely on social media. The list includes claims about Biden’s tax plans, mail-in ballots with missing signatures in Florida, one of the key states in these elections, and a video claiming that Kamala Harris was committing a crime by campaigning outside a polling booth in Ohio, another key state. Read the AP list here

