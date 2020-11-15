US election results: Donald Trump publicly admits for the first time that Biden ‘won’

The president, who has spent months trying to undermine the election results with unproven allegations of fraud, had pledged to go forward with a legal strategy that he hopes will overturn state results that gave Biden the win.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US President Donald Trump has for the first time in public appeared to concede the US election, saying that president-elect Joe Biden “won”.

He said this in a tweet alongside making baseless claims that the vote was rigged against him.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

The president, who has spent months trying to undermine the election results with unproven allegations of fraud, had pledged to go forward with a legal strategy that he hopes will overturn state results that gave Biden the win.

Biden secured more than the 270 votes in the Electoral College needed to take the presidency by winning Pennsylvania on Saturday after four tense days of counting, which was delayed by a surge in mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a speech in Delaware, Biden said his team was going full steam ahead with forming a new administration to take over on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2021, come what may.

“We’re going to be going, moving along, in a consistent manner, putting together our administration, the White House, and reviewing who we’re going to pick for the Cabinet positions, and nothing’s going to stop that,” he said on Tuesday. The President-elect said it was an “embarrassment” that Trump has not conceded the election.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.