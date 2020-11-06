US Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: After Georgia, Biden now inches forward in Pennsylvania

Neither candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House But Biden eclipsed Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan two crucial Midwestern battleground states overtook the president in Georgia early Friday and was inching closer to doing the same in Pennsylvania where votes were still be counted.

US Election Results 2020 Live Updates: The election results may take more time than expected even as Americans waited with bated breath to find out who will lead their country for the next four years. Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are locked in a tight contest to secure the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

But neither candidate has reached the magic number needed to win the White House. But Biden eclipsed Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial Midwestern battleground states, and holds a lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania early Friday, as per AP tally. At the moment, as per an AP tally, Biden has 264 Electoral College votes and Trump has 214.

Thousands of still uncounted ballots – many in counties where Democrat Joe Biden was in the lead – are what’s making the Georgia contest between President Donald Trump and Biden too early to call. It was unclear when a national winner would be determined after a long bitter campaign dominated by the coronavirus and its effects on Americans and the national economy.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is testing how far he can go in using the trappings of presidential power to undermine confidence in this weeks election against Joe Biden as he gained ground in tight contests in key battleground states. With his pathway to reelection appearing to shrink Trump on Thursday advanced unsupported accusations of voter fraud to falsely argue that his rival was trying to seize power. It amounted to an extraordinary effort by a sitting American president to sow doubt about the democratic process.

The high stakes election was held on November 3 against the backdrop of an unprecedented pandemic that has killed more than 2,30,000 Americans and wiped away millions of jobs. Both candidates spent months pressing dramatically different visions for the nations’ future, and voters responded in huge numbers with more than 100 million people casting votes ahead of Election Day. (An Expert Explains: Looking back and ahead in US elections — polls, courts, transition).