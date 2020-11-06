US Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: After Georgia, Biden now inches forward in Pennsylvania

US Election Results 2020 Live Updates: The election results may take more time than expected even as Americans waited with bated breath to find out who will lead their country for the next four years. Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are locked in a tight contest to secure the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.
But neither candidate has reached the magic number needed to win the White House. But Biden eclipsed Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial Midwestern battleground states, and holds a lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania early Friday, as per AP tally. At the moment, as per an AP tally, Biden has 264 Electoral College votes and Trump has 214.
Thousands of still uncounted ballots – many in counties where Democrat Joe Biden was in the lead – are what’s making the Georgia contest between President Donald Trump and Biden too early to call. It was unclear when a national winner would be determined after a long bitter campaign dominated by the coronavirus and its effects on Americans and the national economy.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is testing how far he can go in using the trappings of presidential power to undermine confidence in this weeks election against Joe Biden as he gained ground in tight contests in key battleground states. With his pathway to reelection appearing to shrink Trump on Thursday advanced unsupported accusations of voter fraud to falsely argue that his rival was trying to seize power. It amounted to an extraordinary effort by a sitting American president to sow doubt about the democratic process.
The high stakes election was held on November 3 against the backdrop of an unprecedented pandemic that has killed more than 2,30,000 Americans and wiped away millions of jobs. Both candidates spent months pressing dramatically different visions for the nations’ future, and voters responded in huge numbers with more than 100 million people casting votes ahead of Election Day. (An Expert Explains: Looking back and ahead in US elections — polls, courts, transition).
Trump showed no sign of giving up and was was back on Twitter around 2:30 am Friday insisting the US Supreme Court should decide.
Trumps erroneous claims about the integrity of the election challenged Republicans now faced with the choice of whether to break with a president who though his grip on his office grew tenuous commanded skyhigh approval ratings from rankandfile members of the GOP.
That was especially true for those who are eyeing presidential runs of their own in 2024.
Maryland GOP Gov Larry Hogan, a potential presidential hopeful, who has often criticized Trump, said unequivocally, "There is no defense for the Presidents comments tonight undermining our Democratic process America is counting the votes and we must respect the results as we always have before."
As Americans entered the third full day after the election without knowing who won the race anxiety about the outcome was building.
With his pathway to reelection appearing to narrow Trump was testing how far he could go in using the trappings of presidential power to undermine confidence in the vote.
On Thursday, he advanced unsupported accusations of voter fraud to falsely argue that his rival was trying to seize power in an extraordinary effort by a sitting American president to sow doubt about the democratic process. This is a case when they are trying to steal an election they are trying to rig an election Trump said from the podium of the White House briefing room.
1. The race is still too close to call. But for now, Joe Biden holds a vote lead of over 3.8 million. As per AP, he is just 6 electoral college votes away from presidency.
2. Democrat Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia, race is right in Pennsylvania.
By Friday morning Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the battleground a mustwin state for Trump that has long been a Republican stronghold. Biden now has a 917 vote advantage.
3. As things stand, Biden either needs to win Pennsylvania or clinch two out of Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia
As per the latest tally, Biden is moving closer to victory woth over 1097 plus votes. However, both candidates are still tightly matched.