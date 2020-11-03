scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

US Election 2020 Live Updates: Trump, Biden make last-ditch efforts in final hours before voting

Polls will open and close across the US at different times Tuesday, anywhere after 6 am and before 9 pm local time. Over 95 million people have already cast their votes in person or by mail-in ballots.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 3, 2020 8:51:47 am
US Elections 2020 Live updates: Trump, Biden's Indian-American supporters intensify their campaign

US Election 2020 Live Updates: The eve of Election Day 2020 was packed with rallies; US President Donald Trump visited four battlegrounds states Monday — North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden spent his day in Pennsylvania supported by former president Barack Obama, who made stops in Florida and Ohio.

In their closing remarks, both candidates highlighted their staunchly opposing views on the voting processes and other issues. Trump highlighted his accomplishments over the last four years, including the economic development and the recent Supreme Court justice installation. He criticised the way the media had handled his campaign throughout the election season.

Biden, on the other hand, focused on the coronavirus pandemic, saying “the first step to beating the virus is beating Donald Trump.”

Polls will open and close across the US at different times Tuesday, anywhere after 6 am and before 9 pm local time. India is between 10½ and 13½ hours ahead, depending on where in the US you’re looking. However, over 95 million people have already cast their votes in person or by mail-in ballots, accounting for over 60 per cent of all votes counted in the previous election. Due to this, counting of votes could take longer as some states won’t start opening ballots until polling day.

In the past, the election results have seldom been declared on Election Night. As The New York Times reports, Americans are accustomed to knowing who won because of projections made by news organisations based on partial counts.

Live Blog

US Election 2020 Live News Updates: Donald Trump campaigns in four battleground states, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin; Joe Biden says defeating Covid-19 requires beating Trump; Barack Obama stops at Florida; over 95 million votes cast in polls; results expected on November 3.

08:51 (IST)03 Nov 2020
Texas drive-through voting upheld as judge blocks Republican bid to reject ballots

A federal judge in Texas on Monday denied an attempt by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area.

"To disenfranchise over 120,000 voters who voted as instructed the day before the scheduled election does not serve the public interest," the judge wrote.

08:47 (IST)03 Nov 2020
Businesses across America gear for a possible civil unrest on Election Day

Ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, businesses in cities from Denver to Detroit to Washington were boarding up their windows with plywood as they readied for the possibility of civil unrest. Some governors were readying the National Guard.

08:41 (IST)03 Nov 2020
Biden and Trump gird for court battle

Trump, who is trailing in national opinion polls, has continued to lob unfounded attacks at mail-in ballots, suggesting he would deploy lawyers if states are still counting votes after Election Day on Tuesday. His deputy campaign manager, Justin Clark, said the campaign would fight any Democratic attempt to "subvert state deadlines for receiving and counting ballots. 

At a rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Trump warned that state plans to count mail ballots that arrive up to three days after Election Day amounted to a "dangerous situation. (Reuters)

US Election 2020 Live Updates:

The issue of voter fraud was brought up on the last day of campaigning as US President Donald Trump sought to know the results on time. “The Election should end on November 3rd., not weeks later!” he tweeted on Friday.

With Trump threatening legal battles over the declaration of results, several Democratic and Republican lawyers have already gone to court over these issues in the run-up to Tuesday's election. Both sides say they're ready, with thousands of lawyers on standby to march into court to make sure ballots get counted, or excluded.

In the national polls, Trump continues to trail Biden with a 42 per cent chance, according to the latest Reuters poll. Similarly, a poll by The New York Times showed Biden holding a clear advantage over 4 important swing states -- Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida and Arizona. Biden's electoral position appears to put him in a stronger position than any presidential candidate since 2008.

Meanwhile, Indian-American supporters of both President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden on Sunday intensified their campaigns, particularly in battle ground states, asking the community members to get out and vote and support their respective leaders.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.