US Election 2020 Live Updates: Trump, Biden make last-ditch efforts in final hours before voting

US Election 2020 Live Updates: The eve of Election Day 2020 was packed with rallies; US President Donald Trump visited four battlegrounds states Monday — North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden spent his day in Pennsylvania supported by former president Barack Obama, who made stops in Florida and Ohio.
In their closing remarks, both candidates highlighted their staunchly opposing views on the voting processes and other issues. Trump highlighted his accomplishments over the last four years, including the economic development and the recent Supreme Court justice installation. He criticised the way the media had handled his campaign throughout the election season.
Biden, on the other hand, focused on the coronavirus pandemic, saying “the first step to beating the virus is beating Donald Trump.”
Polls will open and close across the US at different times Tuesday, anywhere after 6 am and before 9 pm local time. India is between 10½ and 13½ hours ahead, depending on where in the US you’re looking. However, over 95 million people have already cast their votes in person or by mail-in ballots, accounting for over 60 per cent of all votes counted in the previous election. Due to this, counting of votes could take longer as some states won’t start opening ballots until polling day.
In the past, the election results have seldom been declared on Election Night. As The New York Times reports, Americans are accustomed to knowing who won because of projections made by news organisations based on partial counts.
A federal judge in Texas on Monday denied an attempt by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area.
"To disenfranchise over 120,000 voters who voted as instructed the day before the scheduled election does not serve the public interest," the judge wrote.
Ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, businesses in cities from Denver to Detroit to Washington were boarding up their windows with plywood as they readied for the possibility of civil unrest. Some governors were readying the National Guard.
Trump, who is trailing in national opinion polls, has continued to lob unfounded attacks at mail-in ballots, suggesting he would deploy lawyers if states are still counting votes after Election Day on Tuesday. His deputy campaign manager, Justin Clark, said the campaign would fight any Democratic attempt to "subvert state deadlines for receiving and counting ballots.
At a rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Trump warned that state plans to count mail ballots that arrive up to three days after Election Day amounted to a "dangerous situation. (Reuters)