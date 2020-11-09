US Election Results 2020 Live updates: Russia wants final US election vote count before congratulating anyone

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Moscow deemed it better to now wait before congratulating anyone.

US Election Results 2020 LIVE updates: The Russian government stated Monday it would prefer to wait for the official results of the US presidential election before commenting on its results, and added that it had taken note of incumbent Donald Trump’s announcement of legal challenges related to the vote.

President Vladimir Putin has remained silent on the issue since Democrat Joe Biden clinched the presidency on Saturday, four days after the Nov. 3 election, clearing the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Moscow deemed it better to now wait before congratulating anyone.

“We think it appropriate to wait for the official vote count,” said Peskov.

Asked why in 2016 Putin had congratulated Trump soon after he had won the Electoral College and beaten Democrat Hillary Clinton, Peskov said there was an obvious difference this time round.