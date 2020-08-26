US Election 2020: What to expect on day 3 of Trump’s Republican convention

Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak during the first day of the Republican National Convention Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (Travis Dove/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

US Vice President Mike Pence is set to take centre stage on the penultimate night of the four-day Republican National Convention 2020. In his speech, Pence is expected to lavishly praise US President Donald Trump and launch a blistering attack on their challengers from the Democratic Party — former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris.

Pence’s speech will conclude the third day of the RNC 2020, themed ‘Land of Opportunity’. He will remotely address American voters from Baltimore’s Fort McHenry, the site of a historic naval battle during the war of 1812, which inspired the US national anthem — ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’.

Pence is likely to weave the anthem and other iconic American symbols into his speech, according to a report by BBC. He will also speak about the Trump administration’s strategy for handling the Covid-19 pandemic, which has infected and killed the highest number of people in the United States.

Pence will continue the Grand Old Party’s (GOP) ongoing tirade against Biden, who they claim leads “the radical left”. His wife, Karen Pence — an evangelical Christian — will deliver a speech, in which she is expected to touch upon both faith and politics to appeal to suburban women, who form a substantial section of the Republican Party’s vote bank.

One of the most prominent speakers tonight will be Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President Trump, who announced her resignation from the White House just this week. The 53-year-old said she was leaving her post by the end of August to focus on her family and children.

A day after First Lady Melania Trump delivered a speech about the racial tension that has plagued the US landscape and offered her condolences to the victims of coronavirus and their families’, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump is set to represent the family and take the stage tonight.

Two African-American speakers will also address the voters and endorse the Trump administration. Former civil rights activist Clarence Henderson and former NFL player and Fox News commentator Burgess Owens are also among the RNC’s line up for the third night of events.

Here is a full list of speakers for the third night of RNC 2020

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Senator Marsha Blackburn

Senator Joni Ernst

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Representative Dan Crenshaw

Representative Elise Stefanik

Representative Lee Zeldin

Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence

Kellyanne Conway, White House counselor

Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to the vice president

Jack Brewer, former NFL player

Sister Dede Byrne, surgeon and military veteran

Madison Cawthorn, Republican congressional nominee

Scott Dane, executive director, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota

Clarence Henderson, civil rights activist

Michael McHale, National Association of Police Organizations president

Burgess Owens, former NFL player and GOP congressional nominee

Lara Trump, Trump campaign adviser and wife of Eric Trump

How to watch the Republican National Convention 2020

The planning committee of the Republican National Convention 2020 will live-stream the proceedings across social media platforms. It will be available to watch on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube.

