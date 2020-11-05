US Election 2020 Results Live Updates: Joe Biden says confident of victory over Donald Trump

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are heading for a photo-finish contest in the US Election 2020.

US Election 2020 Results Live Updates: Democratic candidate Joe Biden is inching towards a victory in the US presidential election. With 264 electoral college votes, he needs just six more to win the race to the White House. Biden is projected to win the key states of Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. He also has an edge in Nevada, which will give him six more votes to cross the finish line.

US President Donald Trump, despite winning the big states of Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, currently has only 214 votes, according to tally by The Associated Press (AP).

In an early morning press conference Wednesday, Trump accused the Biden campaign of election fraud and vowed to move the US Supreme Court over the results. Despite drawing criticism, Trump’s campaign went ahead to confirm it would formally request a Wisconsin recount, citing “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties.” It also filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan before the projections were made, laying the groundwork for contesting the outcome in these key battleground states.

The high stakes election was held against the backdrop of a unprecedented pandemic that has killed more than 2,30,000 Americans and wiped away millions of jobs. Both candidates spent months pressing dramatically different visions for the nations’ future, and voters responded in huge numbers with more than 100 million people casting votes ahead of Election Day.

But the margins were exceedingly tight with the candidates trading wins in battleground states across the country. Millions of votes are yet to be tallied given the overwhelming number of people who voted early through mail-in-ballots due to the pandemic. Mail-in-ballots favour Biden, who spent months repeatedly telling his supporters to vote in advance, while Trump encouraged voters to vote on Election Day. (Don’t miss: A guide to tracking the US Election 2020 results)