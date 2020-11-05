US Election 2020 Results Live Updates: Joe Biden says confident of victory over Donald Trump

US Election 2020 Results Live Updates: Democratic candidate Joe Biden is inching towards a victory in the US presidential election. With 264 electoral college votes, he needs just six more to win the race to the White House. Biden is projected to win the key states of Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. He also has an edge in Nevada, which will give him six more votes to cross the finish line.
US President Donald Trump, despite winning the big states of Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, currently has only 214 votes, according to tally by The Associated Press (AP).
In an early morning press conference Wednesday, Trump accused the Biden campaign of election fraud and vowed to move the US Supreme Court over the results. Despite drawing criticism, Trump’s campaign went ahead to confirm it would formally request a Wisconsin recount, citing “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties.” It also filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan before the projections were made, laying the groundwork for contesting the outcome in these key battleground states.
The high stakes election was held against the backdrop of a unprecedented pandemic that has killed more than 2,30,000 Americans and wiped away millions of jobs. Both candidates spent months pressing dramatically different visions for the nations’ future, and voters responded in huge numbers with more than 100 million people casting votes ahead of Election Day.
But the margins were exceedingly tight with the candidates trading wins in battleground states across the country. Millions of votes are yet to be tallied given the overwhelming number of people who voted early through mail-in-ballots due to the pandemic. Mail-in-ballots favour Biden, who spent months repeatedly telling his supporters to vote in advance, while Trump encouraged voters to vote on Election Day. (Don’t miss: A guide to tracking the US Election 2020 results)
Joe Biden has secured 264 electoral college votes, while Donald Trump has 214. Biden is ahead in Nevada, a state with six votes, which can help him secure the presidency. Here's where things stand at the moment:
Democratic candidate Joe Biden is confident of a victory in the 2020 US election. In a message, he says, "I’m confident that we will emerge victorious. But this will not be my victory alone. It will be a victory for the American people." Watch here:
Sanjaya Baru, former media advisor to Prime Minister of India, writes: Scholars and analysts in the US, on both sides of the political divide, have defined this election as a fight to reclaim the “soul of America”. The supporters of President Donald Trump define that “soul” as being white and Christian. The enthusiasts of Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris, now including many Republicans, believe their Constitution’s core values of a liberal and plural society are being eroded by Trumpism. Not since the Vietnam war has the US been so divided.
Apart from the sheer vulgarity of Trump’s persona and politics, the racism, bigotry and white supremacist ideology of his political support base has not merely divided America and eroded its democratic credentials at home, but has deeply wounded the global stature of the United States. This at a time when the world needs to once again reaffirm its commitment to pluralism and the ideals of liberal democracy, challenged as they are by the rise of authoritarian and totalitarian ideologies and leaders of various hues across the world.
Countries that turn to the US today, like India, seeking help to check a hegemonic China do so out of compulsion, not choice. Trump’s transactionalism abroad and racism at home have robbed the US of a higher moral purpose in its global role. Read his opinion column here
What are swing states and why are they important? Here's a quick look:
Express correspondent Karishma Mehrotra reports from Scranton, Pennsylvania: Around the corner from Joe Biden’s home — where the president-hopeful had spent the first half of the day waving at fans and speaking to his hometown connections — roughly 15 Scranton locals saw the evening turn to night at Morganz Pub & Eatery as they sat in front of four television screens that gave them little information about who their next president would be.
When asked how optimistic they felt, one said, “I feel optimistic that the sun will come up tomorrow,” while another said, “I feel optimistic that I have to go to work tomorrow.”
The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan, demanding demanding better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted. The is calling for a temporary halt in counting in both states until it is given "meaningful" access in numerous locations and allowed to review ballots that already have been opened and processed, reported AP. Biden has taken a marginal lead in Michigan, but Trump is projected to win Pennsylvania.
The Trump campaign also sought a recount in Wisconsin dur to "irregularities in several Wisconsin counties".
As counting proceeds slowly in key battlegrounds, the Election is on razor’s edge. What happens if the race ends up being adjudicated by the US Supreme Court? And how might the transition unfold if Joe Biden ultimately wins? An Expert Explains: Much will, of course, depend on how soon the election is conceded, or it becomes clear who has the support of 270 or more members of the Electoral College. If Trump eventually emerges as the victor, the transition to a second term should formally be seamless, but the triumphalism and volatile personality of the incumbent could provoke some civil unrest. If the election continues to remain in dispute or if Biden wins, the transition period will be fraught with consequences.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the US election 2020 results. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are locked in a tough fight to the White House as votes are tallied for the final few battleground states. Biden is projected to win the key states of Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin, while Trump is expected to triumph in Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news and updates.