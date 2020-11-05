scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 05, 2020
Bihar polls
US Election 2020 Results Live Updates: Joe Biden says confident of victory over Donald Trump

US Election 2020 Results News Live Updates: The margins are exceedingly tight with both Donald Trump and Joe Biden trading wins in battleground states across the United States. Millions of votes are yet to be tallied given the overwhelming number of people who voted early through mail-in-ballots.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 5, 2020 8:20:56 am
us election result 2020, us election day 2020, us election voting schedule 2020, us election voting results 2020, us election day voting, us voter turnout, us voters, us us presidential election, us election news, us election 2020 news, us presidential election 2020, us election, us election 2020, us elections, joe biden, melania trump, melania trump us election, us president election 2020 polls, us president election 2020 candidates, donald trump, donald trump news, us election polls, us election polls, mail in voting count, us election vote count 2020, indian express newsDonald Trump and Joe Biden are heading for a photo-finish contest in the US Election 2020.

US Election 2020 Results Live Updates: Democratic candidate Joe Biden is inching towards a victory in the US presidential election. With 264 electoral college votes, he needs just six more to win the race to the White House. Biden is projected to win the key states of Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. He also has an edge in Nevada, which will give him six more votes to cross the finish line.

US President Donald Trump, despite winning the big states of Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, currently has only 214 votes, according to tally by The Associated Press (AP).

In an early morning press conference Wednesday, Trump accused the Biden campaign of election fraud and vowed to move the US Supreme Court over the results. Despite drawing criticism, Trump’s campaign went ahead to confirm it would formally request a Wisconsin recount, citing “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties.” It also filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan before the projections were made, laying the groundwork for contesting the outcome in these key battleground states.

The high stakes election was held against the backdrop of a unprecedented pandemic that has killed more than 2,30,000 Americans and wiped away millions of jobs. Both candidates spent months pressing dramatically different visions for the nations’ future, and voters responded in huge numbers with more than 100 million people casting votes ahead of Election Day.

But the margins were exceedingly tight with the candidates trading wins in battleground states across the country. Millions of votes are yet to be tallied given the overwhelming number of people who voted early through mail-in-ballots due to the pandemic. Mail-in-ballots favour Biden, who spent months repeatedly telling his supporters to vote in advance, while Trump encouraged voters to vote on Election Day. (Don’t miss: A guide to tracking the US Election 2020 results)

US Election 2020 Results Live Updates: Joe Biden wins Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin; Trump takes Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia; Trump vows to challenge votes in US Supreme Court; over 100 people vote ahead of Election Day in historic election. Read latest news and updates below

08:20 (IST)05 Nov 2020
US election results: Biden inches towards victory over Donald Trump

Joe Biden has secured 264 electoral college votes, while Donald Trump has 214. Biden is ahead in Nevada, a state with six votes, which can help him secure the presidency. Here's where things stand at the moment:

Source: AP
08:16 (IST)05 Nov 2020
Joe Biden: 'I’m confident that we will emerge victorious'

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is confident of a victory in the 2020 US election. In a message, he says, "I’m confident that we will emerge victorious. But this will not be my victory alone. It will be a victory for the American people." Watch here:

08:13 (IST)05 Nov 2020
Opinion: America must demonstrate commitment to values of its own Constitution

Sanjaya Baru, former media advisor to Prime Minister of India, writes: Scholars and analysts in the US, on both sides of the political divide, have defined this election as a fight to reclaim the “soul of America”. The supporters of President Donald Trump define that “soul” as being white and Christian. The enthusiasts of Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris, now including many Republicans, believe their Constitution’s core values of a liberal and plural society are being eroded by Trumpism. Not since the Vietnam war has the US been so divided.

Apart from the sheer vulgarity of Trump’s persona and politics, the racism, bigotry and white supremacist ideology of his political support base has not merely divided America and eroded its democratic credentials at home, but has deeply wounded the global stature of the United States. This at a time when the world needs to once again reaffirm its commitment to pluralism and the ideals of liberal democracy, challenged as they are by the rise of authoritarian and totalitarian ideologies and leaders of various hues across the world.

Countries that turn to the US today, like India, seeking help to check a hegemonic China do so out of compulsion, not choice. Trump’s transactionalism abroad and racism at home have robbed the US of a higher moral purpose in its global role. Read his opinion column here

07:54 (IST)05 Nov 2020
Quixplained: As Trump-Biden contest closely, here are the swing states at a glance

What are swing states and why are they important? Here's a quick look:

07:31 (IST)05 Nov 2020
Inside a Pennsylvania bar, watching the battle — and waiting

Express correspondent Karishma Mehrotra reports from Scranton, Pennsylvania: Around the corner from Joe Biden’s home — where the president-hopeful had spent the first half of the day waving at fans and speaking to his hometown connections — roughly 15 Scranton locals saw the evening turn to night at Morganz Pub & Eatery as they sat in front of four television screens that gave them little information about who their next president would be.

When asked how optimistic they felt, one said, “I feel optimistic that the sun will come up tomorrow,” while another said, “I feel optimistic that I have to go to work tomorrow.”

07:28 (IST)05 Nov 2020
Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wisconsin recount

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan, demanding demanding better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted. The is calling for a temporary halt in counting in both states until it is given "meaningful" access in numerous locations and allowed to review ballots that already have been opened and processed, reported AP. Biden has taken a marginal lead in Michigan, but Trump is projected to win Pennsylvania.

The Trump campaign also sought a recount in Wisconsin dur to "irregularities in several Wisconsin counties".

07:20 (IST)05 Nov 2020
Looking back and ahead in US elections – polls, courts, transition

As counting proceeds slowly in key battlegrounds, the Election is on razor’s edge. What happens if the race ends up being adjudicated by the US Supreme Court? And how might the transition unfold if Joe Biden ultimately wins? An Expert Explains: Much will, of course, depend on how soon the election is conceded, or it becomes clear who has the support of 270 or more members of the Electoral College. If Trump eventually emerges as the victor, the transition to a second term should formally be seamless, but the triumphalism and volatile personality of the incumbent could provoke some civil unrest. If the election continues to remain in dispute or if Biden wins, the transition period will be fraught with consequences.

07:15 (IST)05 Nov 2020
US Election 2020 Results: Trump, Biden locked in tough fight

Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the US election 2020 results. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are locked in a tough fight to the White House as votes are tallied for the final few battleground states. Biden is projected to win the key states of Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin, while Trump is expected to triumph in Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news and updates.

US Election 2020 Results Live Updates: Supporters of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden (obscured) wave flags and hand out information to arriving voters outside an early voting polling station in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

US Election 2020 Results Live Updates:

Adding fears in an already chaotic environment, misinformation regarding in-mail voting that led to false claims that ballots have been tampered with is on the rise. According to data published by the New York Times, the highest volume of misinformation regarding in-mail voting has been floating in the battleground states. Of the 1.1 million total voting-by-mail falsehoods that Zignal tallied, Pennsylvania topped the list with 227,907 of them. This comes after Trump’s repeated attacks on the credibility of the system.

The issue of voter fraud was brought up on the last day of campaigning as US President Donald Trump sought to know the results on time. “The Election should end on November 3rd., not weeks later!” he tweeted on Friday.

With Trump threatening legal battles over the declaration of results, several Democratic and Republican lawyers have already gone to court over these issues in the run-up to Tuesday's election. Both sides say they're ready, with thousands of lawyers on standby to march into court to make sure ballots get counted, or excluded.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stands with his wife Jill Biden and his grandchildren during a drive-in rally at Heinz Field, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In the national polls, Trump continues to trail Biden with a 42 per cent chance, according to the latest Reuters poll. Similarly, a poll by The New York Times showed Biden holding a clear advantage over 4 important swing states -- Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida and Arizona. Biden's electoral position appears to put him in a stronger position than any presidential candidate since 2008.

Meanwhile, Indian-American supporters of both President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden on Sunday intensified their campaigns, particularly in battle ground states, asking the community members to get out and vote and support their respective leaders.

