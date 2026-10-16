Donald Trump fires press secretary Katie Zacharia after less than a week on the job, reports say

US President Donald Trump has fired press secretary Katie Zacharia, saying he told her to reconsider her role, according to reports citing The New York Times.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 11:28 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters that he had advised Zacharia to "reconsider" the job, saying the role may not be right for her, as cited by The New York Times.Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters that he had advised Zacharia to "reconsider" the job, saying the role may not be right for her, as cited by The New York Times. (Reuters)
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US President Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Katie Zacharia was fired from her role on Friday, just days after taking charge.

Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters that he had advised Zacharia to “reconsider” the job, saying the role may not be right for her, as cited by The New York Times.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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