Tracking US President Donald Trump’s response to Covid-19 through his top 10 quotes

FILE – In this May 1, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he departs the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) FILE – In this May 1, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he departs the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Ever since the world came in the grip of the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump has not shied away from speaking his mind on the pandemic. From comments like injecting a disinfectant to suggesting that heat will kill the virus, Trump’s response to Covid-19 has bordered on variable shifts in tone to the evolving situation in the country, which has so far reported 77,000 deaths and nearly 1.3 million infections.

In one such instance, the US President, during a White House media briefing, said the novel coronavirus would go away without vaccines while stating it was expected the country would see 95,000 more deaths.

“I feel about vaccines like I feel about tests: this is going to go away without a vaccine,” Trump said. “It’s gonna go away, and we’re not going to see it again, hopefully, after a period of time,” he said.

Interestingly, only a few days ago Trump, who is known to change his stripes, insisted that the country was in “need” of a vaccine. “We need, this country needs the vaccine. And you’re going to have it by the end of the year. I firmly believe it. I may be wrong,” he had said.

Here is a curated list of top 10 Trump’s quotes on the coronavirus:

🔴 It’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle – it will disappear.

🔴 After Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller who tested positive Friday, a day after her negative result: “This is why the whole concept of tests aren’t necessarily great, Trump said. The tests are perfect but something can happen between a test where it’s good and then something happens.

🔴 Anybody that needs a test gets a test. We – they’re there. They have the tests. And the tests are beautiful.

🔴 I’ve always known this is a real – this is a pandemic. I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic. I’ve always viewed it as very serious.

🔴 You can call it a germ, you can call it a flu, you can call it a virus, you know you can call it many different names. I’m not sure anybody even knows what it is.

🔴 Is there a way we can do something like that by injection, inside, or almost a cleaning?,” he said. “It would be interesting to check that.

🔴 Easter is a very special day for me. And I see it sort of in that timeline that I’m thinking about. And I say, wouldn’t it be great to have all of the churches full?

🔴 Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away. I hope that’s true. But we’re doing great in our country. China, I spoke with President Xi, and they’re working very, very hard. And I think it’s going to all work out fine.

🔴 Ventilators are a big deal and we are now the king of ventilators. We have so many ventilators.

🔴 So the media likes to say we have the most cases, but we do, but we do, by far, the most testing. If we did very little testing, we wouldn’t have the most cases. So, in a way, by doing all of this testing, we make ourselves look bad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd