US blocks UK access to unredacted Epstein files: Why the DoJ is forcing a ‘bureaucratic’ delay in Prince Andrew probe

This undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice, shows Jeffrey Epstein, center, sitting with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Mandelson. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)

The US Department of Justice will not provide unredacted files linked to Jeffrey Epstein to British police unless a formal legal request is made, according to a report by The Guardian.

Investigators in the UK say access to the original material is important as they examine allegations involving Prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson.

Why documents matter for investigation

Police sources told The Guardian that prosecutors may be “reluctant” to bring charges without the original, unredacted documents. “It is difficult to make anything stick without those documents,” one source said, adding that relying only on redacted files “makes it significantly more difficult”.

Two investigations are under way in the UK. Thames Valley Police is examining claims linked to Prince Andrew’s role as a trade envoy, while the Metropolitan Police is looking into allegations involving Mandelson during his time in government. Both men deny wrongdoing.

The Metropolitan Police has now sent a formal request to US authorities for access to the original files after earlier informal efforts failed. A source said the process is “bureaucratic and lengthy”, but necessary to move forward.

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Also read First photo surface of ex-prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson together with Jeffrey Epstein in newly released DOJ files

Officials also said it is “very difficult” for the Crown Prosecution Service to approve charges with the evidence currently available. Meanwhile, investigators are preparing to begin witness interviews in government and royal circles as part of the inquiries.

A coordinated police group led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council is overseeing efforts, with support from the National Crime Agency. Authorities are also examining whether flights linked to Epstein into UK airports require further investigation.

Separately, the European Anti-Fraud Office confirmed it has opened an investigation into Mandelson related to his time as an EU trade commissioner, but said it could not comment further as inquiries are ongoing.