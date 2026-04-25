US blocks UK access to unredacted Epstein files: Why the DoJ is forcing a ‘bureaucratic’ delay in Prince Andrew probe

The US Department of Justice will not provide unredacted files linked to Jeffrey Epstein to British police unless a formal legal request is made, according to a report by The Guardian. Investigators in the UK say access to the original material is important as they examine allegations involving Prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson. Why documents […]

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 25, 2026 12:00 PM IST First published on: Apr 25, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST
Epstein Files Latest UpdateThis undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice, shows Jeffrey Epstein, center, sitting with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Mandelson. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)

The US Department of Justice will not provide unredacted files linked to Jeffrey Epstein to British police unless a formal legal request is made, according to a report by The Guardian.

Investigators in the UK say access to the original material is important as they examine allegations involving Prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson.

Why documents matter for investigation

Police sources told The Guardian that prosecutors may be “reluctant” to bring charges without the original, unredacted documents. “It is difficult to make anything stick without those documents,” one source said, adding that relying only on redacted files “makes it significantly more difficult”.

Two investigations are under way in the UK. Thames Valley Police is examining claims linked to Prince Andrew’s role as a trade envoy, while the Metropolitan Police is looking into allegations involving Mandelson during his time in government. Both men deny wrongdoing.

The Metropolitan Police has now sent a formal request to US authorities for access to the original files after earlier informal efforts failed. A source said the process is “bureaucratic and lengthy”, but necessary to move forward.

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Also read First photo surface of ex-prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson together with Jeffrey Epstein in newly released DOJ files

Officials also said it is “very difficult” for the Crown Prosecution Service to approve charges with the evidence currently available. Meanwhile, investigators are preparing to begin witness interviews in government and royal circles as part of the inquiries.

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A coordinated police group led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council is overseeing efforts, with support from the National Crime Agency. Authorities are also examining whether flights linked to Epstein into UK airports require further investigation.

Separately, the European Anti-Fraud Office confirmed it has opened an investigation into Mandelson related to his time as an EU trade commissioner, but said it could not comment further as inquiries are ongoing.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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