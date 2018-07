The White House said the US does not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea. The White House said the US does not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The White House on Tuesday reiterated its position that the United States does not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

“We don’t recognize Russia’s attempts to annex Crimea at all,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters as Trump flew to West Virginia. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to hold a summit on July 16 in Helsinki.

