US urged countries to avoid Khamenei funeral, 13 withdrew: Report

US allegedly pressured countries to skip Ali Khamenei's funeral as Iranian media claimed 13 nations withdrew or reduced participation amid diplomatic warnings.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 6, 2026 12:55 AM IST
Iran Khamenei FuneralMourners attend funeral prayers held as part of the dayslong funeral service for the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)
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The United States allegedly launched a diplomatic campaign to dissuade countries from participating in the funeral procession of Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and 13 countries withdrew or scaled down their engagement from the event in Tehran, according to a report from Iranian media.

Marco Rubio leads coordinated pressure on foreign governments

Citing an Iranian source, Tehran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that a week before the funeral procession, Washington allegedly launched a coordinated diplomatic campaign at the highest levels, involving Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US ambassadors worldwide, aimed at discouraging foreign participation in the event.

Iran Khamenei Funeral Mourners attend the start of the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

Tasnim reports explicit threats to aid and bilateral relations

Tasnim, which is associated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), reported that America’s campaign included “explicit threats” to cut down development aid and “harm” bilateral relations with Washington if countries choose to attend Khamenei’s funeral at Imam Khomeini Grand Musalla in central Tehran.

Iran Khamenei Funeral A banner depicting President Donald Trump is held aloft as mourners gather during funeral prayers held as part of the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family outside the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

United States had reportedly instructed countries through embassies and diplomatic missions that attending Ali Khamenei’s funeral would be viewed as an “unfriendly act” and could have potential consequences for the bilateral relations with America.

Arab diplomats confirm direct warnings from Washington

Two Arab diplomats confirmed the development and said that Secretary Rubio contacted at least five Arab countries to urge them to stay clear of the funeral procession in Tehran; otherwise, it could have negative consequences for bilateral relations between the United States and the Arab nations, Tasnim news agency further reported.

Also Read | Why Iran is preparing thousands of extra graves as millions gather for Khamenei’s funeral

African nations face potential cuts in us development assistance

America allegedly threatened several African countries that their participation in Ali Khamenei’s funeral event in Tehran could lead to cuts in US development assistance.

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The report said at least 13 countries either backed out or withdrew their representation from the funeral in Tehran, including three Eastern European nations, five African states, two Persian Gulf Arab countries, and two major East Asian nations.

Mass crowds defy pressure with anti-western chants in Tehran

Meanwhile, crowds of hundreds of thousands chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” as they called for revenge over the February 28 attack that killed the 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, AP reported.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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