US destroys two Iran drones ‘threatening’ traffic in Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions

US forces downed two Iranian attack drones near the Strait of Hormuz, according to CENTCOM, citing a threat to international maritime traffic.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 7, 2026 10:22 AM IST
Two U.S. Air Force F-35A stealth fighter jets fly over the Middle East during a patrol. (Photo/ X@CENTCOM)Two US Air Force F-35A stealth fighter jets fly over the Middle East during a patrol. (Photo/ X@CENTCOM)
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The US military said that its forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions between the warring nations escalate.

“Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X.

“American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression,” it added.

The CENTCOM, on Saturday, said that it shot down four Iranian attack drones launched toward Hormuz, and later struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to “defend” against further attacks.

“Moments ago, CENTCOM forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic. U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further attacks,” CENTCOM said on X.

The latest exchange, including a missile salvo by Iran targeting US allies Bahrain and Kuwait, has come despite Washington and Tehran being engaged in talks to bring an end to the war.

Also Read | Israeli strikes kill 9, including 3 army officers, in south Lebanon; Aoun condemns

Trump says Tehran will eventually ‘have no choice’

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Iranian leaders would eventually have “no choice” but to reach an agreement with Washington to end the ongoing conflict.

“They’re strong, they’re proud, there are things they never thought they’d be doing that they’re going to have to do. They’ve got no choice, and it takes a little while,” Trump told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker during an interview in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

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He claimed that the US had “totally destroyed” much of Iran’s military infrastructure, while acknowledging that Tehran still retained some missile and drone capabilities.

“Most of the drone factories have been knocked out, most of the launching pads have been knocked out, and most of the missile manufacturing areas have been knocked out. But they still have capacity. They have some missiles, they have some drones,” Trump said.

“I would say percentagewise, maybe 21%-22% of their missiles. It’s a lot of missiles, but it’s not what it was when we first attacked.”

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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