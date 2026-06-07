US destroys two Iran drones ‘threatening’ traffic in Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions

The US military said that its forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions between the warring nations escalate.

“Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X.

“American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression,” it added.

Earlier today, U.S. forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 7, 2026

The CENTCOM, on Saturday, said that it shot down four Iranian attack drones launched toward Hormuz, and later struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to “defend” against further attacks.

“Moments ago, CENTCOM forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic. U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further attacks,” CENTCOM said on X.

Moments ago, CENTCOM forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic. U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 5, 2026

The latest exchange, including a missile salvo by Iran targeting US allies Bahrain and Kuwait, has come despite Washington and Tehran being engaged in talks to bring an end to the war.

Trump says Tehran will eventually ‘have no choice’

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Iranian leaders would eventually have “no choice” but to reach an agreement with Washington to end the ongoing conflict.

“They’re strong, they’re proud, there are things they never thought they’d be doing that they’re going to have to do. They’ve got no choice, and it takes a little while,” Trump told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker during an interview in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

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He claimed that the US had “totally destroyed” much of Iran’s military infrastructure, while acknowledging that Tehran still retained some missile and drone capabilities.

“Most of the drone factories have been knocked out, most of the launching pads have been knocked out, and most of the missile manufacturing areas have been knocked out. But they still have capacity. They have some missiles, they have some drones,” Trump said.

“I would say percentagewise, maybe 21%-22% of their missiles. It’s a lot of missiles, but it’s not what it was when we first attacked.”