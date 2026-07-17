US deploys jets, drones, and warships for sixth straight night of attacks on Iran | Video

CENTCOM said that the US forces are further degrading Iranian military capabilities while holding Tehran accountable for recent attacks on commercial shipping.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 17, 2026 11:05 AM IST
Video footage of U.S. forces launching aircraft and precision munitions against Iranian military targets (US Central Command Video)Video footage of U.S. forces launching aircraft and precision munitions against Iranian military targets (US Central Command Video)
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The US military on Friday said it carried out a fresh wave of strikes against Iran on President Donald Trump’s direction, marking a sixth consecutive night of American strikes. The US forces launched precision munitions, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships and hit dozens of Iranian military targets.

“US forces, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships, launched precision munitions that hit dozens of Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities. This was the sixth consecutive night of U.S. strikes against Iran,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X.

CENTCOM said that US forces are further degrading Iranian military capabilities while holding Tehran accountable for recent attacks on commercial shipping.

“More than 50,000 U.S. service members are operating across the Middle East and remain vigilant, lethal, and ready,” CENTCOM added.

This comes as Trump, during his speech on election security, said that the United States is “winning big in Iran and you will see the fruits of that labour very, very shortly.”

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Iran says seven people killed in US attacks on bridges

Tehran said ​seven people were killed in US strikes on bridges ⁠in Bandar ‌Khamir, a ⁠port city in southern Iran, IRNA reported, ‌citing ‌the ​Hormozgan ​University ​of ​Medical Sciences.

Last night, the Iranian state media reported that the US strikes hit an airport and two bridges in southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, as well as two bridges near the village of Kohourestan and the Shor River in Bandar Khamir County.

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Tehran targets US military infrastructure in Kuwait

Iran launched its retaliatory strikes in response to America’s attacks on the Islamic Republic, targeting US military infrastructure in Kuwait.

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Tehran said it deployed drones in Kuwait to target “the deployment sites of US forces and the logistical support centres of the ‘terrorist’ and ‘child-killing’ US military,” Iranian state TV reports.

“The attacks were in response to the crimes of the arrogant enemy and in revenge for the blood of the martyrs of the homeland,” it added.

Kuwaiti army earlier said that it was confronting hostile missile and drone attacks following the Iranian aggression.

“The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks,” the Kuwaiti army said in a post on X.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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