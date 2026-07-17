US deploys jets, drones, and warships for sixth straight night of attacks on Iran | Video

The US military on Friday said it carried out a fresh wave of strikes against Iran on President Donald Trump’s direction, marking a sixth consecutive night of American strikes. The US forces launched precision munitions, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships and hit dozens of Iranian military targets.

“US forces, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships, launched precision munitions that hit dozens of Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities. This was the sixth consecutive night of U.S. strikes against Iran,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X.

CENTCOM said that US forces are further degrading Iranian military capabilities while holding Tehran accountable for recent attacks on commercial shipping.

“More than 50,000 U.S. service members are operating across the Middle East and remain vigilant, lethal, and ready,” CENTCOM added.

This comes as Trump, during his speech on election security, said that the United States is “winning big in Iran and you will see the fruits of that labour very, very shortly.”

Iran says seven people killed in US attacks on bridges

Tehran said ​seven people were killed in US strikes on bridges ⁠in Bandar ‌Khamir, a ⁠port city in southern Iran, IRNA reported, ‌citing ‌the ​Hormozgan ​University ​of ​Medical Sciences.

Last night, the Iranian state media reported that the US strikes hit an airport and two bridges in southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, as well as two bridges near the village of Kohourestan and the Shor River in Bandar Khamir County.

Tehran targets US military infrastructure in Kuwait

Iran launched its retaliatory strikes in response to America’s attacks on the Islamic Republic, targeting US military infrastructure in Kuwait.

Story continues below this ad

Tehran said it deployed drones in Kuwait to target “the deployment sites of US forces and the logistical support centres of the ‘terrorist’ and ‘child-killing’ US military,” Iranian state TV reports.

“The attacks were in response to the crimes of the arrogant enemy and in revenge for the blood of the martyrs of the homeland,” it added.

Kuwaiti army earlier said that it was confronting hostile missile and drone attacks following the Iranian aggression.

“The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks,” the Kuwaiti army said in a post on X.