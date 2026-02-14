US Department of Homeland Security shutdown begins: What services will be affected

The Department of Homeland Security shut down at 12:01 a.m. Saturday after Congress failed to pass a funding bill. Here’s how it affects TSA, FEMA, ICE, and border operations.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readFeb 14, 2026 06:45 PM IST
dhs, department of homeland security, FEMAThe funding lapse followed stalled negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over immigration enforcement policies. (Reuters file photo)
The Department of Homeland Security officially shut down at 12:01 am on Saturday after Congress failed to pass a funding bill before a temporary stopgap measure expired.

The funding lapse followed stalled negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over immigration enforcement policies.

According to DHS guidelines, during a lapse in appropriations, the department “may only continue ‘exempt’ activities such as law enforcement and maritime protection.”

Why the Funding Bill failed

Democrats sought several immigration-related reforms in exchange for supporting the funding measure. These included:

  • A “masks off, body cameras on” requirement for federal immigration officers
  • New use-of-force standards
  • Better identification of DHS personnel
  • Judicial warrants before entering private property

The push came after the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by immigration officers in Minneapolis last month.

Lawmakers also proposed ending detentions without verifying U.S. citizenship and restricting searches based on race, language, accent, or occupation. However, no bipartisan agreement was reached with the GOP.

Most DHS employees will continue working — without pay

Despite the shutdown, the majority of DHS personnel will remain on duty.

Under the department’s September 2025 funding lapse plan, approximately 249,065 of its 271,927 employees — nearly 92% of the workforce — are classified as “exempt.” They are required to work without pay during the shutdown but will receive backpay once funding resumes.

Employees considered “necessary for safety of human life or protection of property” must continue working. Additionally, those deemed essential to “the discharge of the president’s constitutional duties and powers” remain on duty.

However, staffing levels may decline if the shutdown extends, as some workers may take leave or stop reporting due to missed paychecks.

How air travel could be affected

Air traffic controllers will not be impacted because they fall under the Department of Transportation’s already-approved budget.

However, the Transportation Security Administration operates under DHS. TSA officers will continue screening passengers but without pay.

If the shutdown continues, airport travellers could experience longer security lines due to staffing challenges.

Immigration enforcement will continue

The shutdown is not expected to disrupt immigration enforcement operations.

This is largely due to funding from last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which provided $165 billion in total support, including:

  • $75 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • $65 billion for Customs and Border Protection

The failed DHS funding measure in Congress would have allocated $64 billion in discretionary funding for the fiscal year, including $10 billion for ICE.

Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought instructed DHS to “execute plans for an orderly shutdown” in a Friday evening letter, adding that the administration will “continue to seek good-faith, bipartisan solutions.”

He also stated that “immigration enforcement and border security operations have ample funding.”

What happens to Secret Service and counterterrorism?

Protective operations of the United States Secret Service — including security for the president and vice president — will continue uninterrupted.

Similarly, counterterrorism surveillance and intelligence gathering are not expected to face disruptions.

Coast Guard and disaster response

The United States Coast Guard — the only military branch within DHS — will continue critical operations such as search and rescue. However, training exercises may be suspended.

Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will continue active disaster deployments.

However, Gregg Phillips, associate FEMA director, testified before Congress that a prolonged shutdown “would severely disrupt FEMA’s ability to reimburse states for disaster relief costs and to support our recovery from disasters.”

According to previous DHS guidelines, FEMA employs just under 25,000 people, with roughly 21,000 classified as exempt during a shutdown.

How large is the impact?

DHS accounts for approximately 13% of the federal civilian workforce, according to DHS and Office of Personnel Management data.

Although essential services remain active, the broader consequences will become more visible if the shutdown extends beyond the Presidents Day holiday weekend.

For now, core law enforcement, maritime protection, border security, and national security operations remain operational — but administrative functions and reimbursements face disruption.

