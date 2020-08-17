US Democratic National Convention: Here’s everything you need to know

In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pass each other as Harris moves tot the podium. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The US democratic national convention with a star-studded lineup will kick off on Monday, August 17, and will go uptil Thursday, August 20, 2020, 9 to 11 pm. The United States has held presidential nominating conventions for almost 200 years, and they have served in recent decades as an important televised introduction to each party’s candidate in the final months before the election.

The four-day convention will formally nominate former vice-president Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate for the November 3 elections and Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Monday’s Democratic National Convention will feature a lineup of heavyweight politicians, rising stars and everyday Americans making the case for why Joe Biden should be elected US president.

Here is a look at the schedule of the convention and what it is about.

What is the convention?

US political conventions were once a place where presidential nominees were decided, often after multiple ballots and long fights. Now, the nominees are chosen by voters in a state-by-state series of primary elections, with delegates from each state ratifying the choice at conventions that are designed to showcase the party’s candidate and message.

Who are the speakers?

Here’s a list of all the speakers who will address the convention on the four days:

Monday

– Bernie Sanders

– Michelle Obama

– Gretchen Whitmer

– Catherine Cortez Masto

– Andrew M. Cuomo

– James E. Clyburn

– Bennie Thompson

– Gwen Moore

– John Kasich

– Doug Jones

– Amy Klobuchar

Tuesday

– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

– Bill Clinton

– Sally Yates

– Charles E. Schumer

– John F. Kerry

– Lisa Blunt Rochester

– Jill Biden

Wednesday

– Kamala D. Harris

– Barack Obama

– Elizabeth Warren

– Nancy Pelosi

– Hillary Clinton

– Tony Evers

– Michelle Lujan Grisham

– Gabrielle Giffords

Thursday

– Tammy Duckworth

– Keisha Lance Bottoms

– Cory Booker

– Gavin Newsom

– Tammy Baldwin

– Christopher A. Coons

– Joe Biden and his family

How to watch the convention?

The events will be streamed online at the DNC’s website and on social media sites such as YouTube and Facebook. You can also watch it on television too, with major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC planning to carry an hour of the convention live each night, from 10 to 11 pm.

What else will happen at the convention?

Party business will occur remotely during the daytime, with caucus and council meetings scheduled throughout the day. Democrats will also finalise the party’s platform. The convention also serves as an opportunity to update party rules, but the DNC is yet to release comprehensive information on any major changes. In late July, the rules committee released a resolution calling for the need to keep building on regulations put in place after 2016 concerning the minimized power of super delegates and a transition from caucuses to primaries.

