US Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance during speech at Minneapolis town hall | VIDEO

US Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar was targeted during a speech late Tuesday (Jan 27), when a man sprayed an unidentified liquid at her from a syringe before security guards tackled him.
A video from the attack showed the perpetrator rushing to the podium, spraying a stream of liquid, and a security guard immediately bringing him to the ground. Omar paused briefly, then continued her remarks.
The attacker was escorted out of the venue while Omar, a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s attacks, kept speaking, saying, “We will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw on us.”
Before the incident, Omar had called for the abolition of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign.
‘I don’t let bullies win’
Taking to her official X handle, Omar said that she was “ok” and was grateful to the constituents who rallied behind her.
“I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong,” she said.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 28, 2026
Omar continued the town hall for 25 more minutes following the incident. She said she felt a little flustered but was not hurt.
According to the Associated Press, there was a pungent, vinegar-like smell after the man pushed on the syringe.
Minneapolis police said that the officers immediately arrested the attacker for third-degree assault.
Trump’s verbal attacks on Omar
US President Donald Trump has launched several verbal attacks on Omar in recent months.
In December, he referred to her as “garbage” and added that “her friends are garbage.”
Hours before the attack, Trump criticised Omar as he spoke to a crowd in Iowa, saying his administration would only let in immigrants who “can show that they love our country.”
“They have to be proud, not like Ilhan Omar,” he said.
“She comes from a country that’s a disaster. So probably, it’s considered, I think — it’s not even a country,” he added.
Omar is a US citizen who fled Somalia with her family at the age of 8.
