US Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance during speech at Minneapolis town hall | VIDEO

US Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar was targeted during a speech late Tuesday (Jan 27), when a man sprayed an unidentified liquid at her from a syringe before security guards tackled him.

A video from the attack showed the perpetrator rushing to the podium, spraying a stream of liquid, and a security guard immediately bringing him to the ground. Omar paused briefly, then continued her remarks.

The attacker was escorted out of the venue while Omar, a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s attacks, kept speaking, saying, “We will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw on us.”

Before the incident, Omar had called for the abolition of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign.

