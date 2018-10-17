US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis to meet Chinese counterpart amid US-China tensions

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (Source- AP/File) US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (Source- AP/File)

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis plans to meet on Thursday in Singapore with his Chinese counterpart just weeks after their talks planned for Beijing fell apart amid growing friction between the US and China.

Shortly after Mattis arrived in Singapore on Wednesday after a visit to Vietnam, a senior Mattis aide told reporters that the meeting is set to happen on Thursday.

Mattis and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe were in Singapore for a regional meeting of defence ministers. Mattis visited China in June, but since then a series of events have escalated tensions.

The assistant secretary of defence for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs, Randall Schriver, told reporters the Chinese had requested the Singapore meeting. In late September, China told the Pentagon that Wei would be unavailable to meet Mattis in Beijing, so that visit was cancelled.

Schriver said the US sees signs that the military-to-military relationship may be on the upswing.

“The fact that he’s meeting with Minister Wei is some evidence that the Chinese are interested in keeping things normal and stable, as are we,” Schriver said. “Our impression is that the (Chinese) military wants to keep things stable.”

Schriver said the trigger for recent tensions between the Pentagon and the Chinese military was the Trump administration’s decision in September to sanction the Chinese military for buying Russian fighter planes and missiles. That action was taken under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act passed by Congress in 2017.

China responded with strong criticism, followed in the military arena by a decision to cancel a planned visit to the Pentagon by the head of the Chinese navy and a confrontation in the South China Sea between a Chinese warship and a US Navy destroyer, the USS Decatur.

“That may turn out to be a relatively short bump in the road,” Schriver said, adding that Mattis is expected to convey to Wei US interest in normal relations with the Chinese military.

More broadly, relations between the US and China have deteriorated in recent months as escalating trade disputes and tariff hikes have been exacerbated by a newly announced US military equipment sale to Taiwan.

