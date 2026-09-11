One of US’ biggest crypto heists: How a 22-year-old blew $245m on cars, jets

The group allegedly spent millions on luxury cars, watches, private jets and nightclubs after stealing over $240 million in Bitcoin. (Image generated using AI)

A network of young scammers carried out one of the largest cryptocurrency thefts in US history, stealing and laundering more than $245 million, according to US prosecutors.

After the August 2024 theft, the group spent lavishly on exotic cars, private jets, mansions, luxury watches and nightclub parties.

Malone Lam, 22, whom prosecutors described as the ringleader, spent more than $569,000 in a single night at a Los Angeles nightclub. He was arrested in Miami in September 2025 and pleaded guilty on September 8, 2026, to a federal RICO conspiracy charge.

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Lam pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of participating in a RICO conspiracy. A status hearing is scheduled for December 8.