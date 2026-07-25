US court rejects Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee: What it means for Indians

The administration announced the higher fee as a way of preventing foreign workers from taking American jobs. (AI Generated Image)

US President Donald Trump’s administration received a jolt from a federal appeals court after judges rejected its bid to revive a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers.

The Trump administration had announced the steep hike in H-1B visa fees to discourage companies from hiring foreign workers over Americans. However, the Boston-based 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals declined to put on hold a lower court judge’s June 8 verdict, filed after a lawsuit by 20 Democratic states, ruling that the fee constituted an unlawful tax that Congress had never authorised.

US District Court Judge Leo Sorokin concluded that the executive branch exceeded its authority and violated the Administrative Procedure Act.