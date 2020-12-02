US couple married for 47 years succumb to Covid within seconds of one another

Patricia and Leslie “LD” McWater's deaths were so close together, their deaths were so close together that their death certificates have listed the same time of death, 4:23 PM. (Photograph: Desnoyer Funeral Home)

After battling the novel coronavirus together earlier this month, a Michigan-based couple, who had been married for 47 years, succumbed to the deadly infection within seconds of one another.

Patricia and Leslie “LD” McWaters passed away on November 24 “within the very same minute”, according to their obituary. In fact, their deaths were so close together that their doctors recorded them at the same time, 4:23 PM, on their death certificate, according to CNN.

“They literally did everything together and although we’re shocked about it, when we look at it, we also think it’s not so surprising, because they were together all the time and they had so much fun together in life,” one of their two daughters, Joana Sisk, told CNN.

Around two weeks ago, Patricia — a retired nurse — went to the hospital to be treated for Covid-19. She was told to go home and isolate, which is when her husband — a veteran and truck driver — contracted the illness. The following week, the couple was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after their condition drastically deteriorated.

“Those of us that know them, know that mom went first and said, “LD, it’s time to go!” Sick told CNN. The couple were admitted to separate rooms on the same floor of the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital hospital in the city of Jackson, as per reports.

According to their obituary, the couple is survived by their two daughters, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews as well as “many good friends”.

