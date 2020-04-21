US Coronavirus Tracker: State-wise cases, deaths and recoveries

New York city, the epicentre of coronavirus in the country has reported that hospitalisations in the state had leveled off and the day’s death toll, at 478, was the lowest in three weeks. (REUTERS/Susana Vera) New York city, the epicentre of coronavirus in the country has reported that hospitalisations in the state had leveled off and the day’s death toll, at 478, was the lowest in three weeks. (REUTERS/Susana Vera)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker: After the first confirmed case emerged in the United States on January 21, over 7,50,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus till now. With the current fatalities of 42,364 and 787,901 infections it continues to be the worst coronavirus hit country in the world. There has been 73,527 total recoveries in the country as well.

On April 12, the US topped with 20,000 deaths, surpassing Italy to have the highest death toll in the world. On April 11 it became the world’s first country to report more than 2,000 deaths in a single day with 2,108 fatalities.

New York city, the epicentre of coronavirus in the country has more than 2,50,000 infections and over 18,000 deaths. The state reported that hospitalisations in the state had leveled off and the day’s death toll, at 478, was the lowest in three weeks, down from a peak of nearly 800.

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) Total Cases Tally in US- Breakdown

State wise data of 15 states with most COVID-19 infections (Updated on 20.04.2020 )

US States Infections Deaths New York 2,53,060 18,611 New Jersey 88,806 4,520 Massachusetts 38,077 1,706 Pennsylvania 33,914 1,348 California 33,686 1,225 Michigan 32,000 2,468 Illinois 31,508 1,349 Florida 27,058 823 Louisiana 24,523 1,328 Connecticut 19,815 1,331 Texas 19,751 507 Georgia 19,399 775 Maryland 13,684 582 Ohio 12,919 509

US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak invoking the Stafford Act, freeing up over $50 billion in federal aid on 13 March.

Stay-at-home orders and widespread business closures imposed in most states to slow the spread of the virus have stifled the U.S. economy and thrown at least 22 million people out of work. With health authorities and many governors warning that far more testing is needed before the US economy can be safely reopened, New York state launched the nation’s most ambitious effort yet to screen the general population for exposure to the virus.

(State wise data taken from Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University)

