‘We are here to stay’: US Congressmen push Indian-Americans to enter politics

The Washington event builds on a broader conversation about Indian-American political representation that has been building for years.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 27, 2026 06:28 AM IST First published on: Jul 27, 2026 at 06:17 AM IST
Indian-Americans to Enter PoliticsUS Congressmen Shri Thanedar and Raja Krishnamoorthi. (Photo: X/@ShriThanedar/@CongressmanRaja)

US Congressmen Shri Thanedar and Raja Krishnamoorthi have called on Indian-Americans to step into public office and take a stronger role in civic life, speaking at a Washington event marking 250 years of US independence.

Both lawmakers said the Indian-American community deserves stronger representation in government and urged the diaspora to contest elections at every level.

What did Thanedar say?

Thanedar, a Democrat from Michigan, told the gathering that the US is a nation built by immigrants, and that hatred toward immigrant communities cannot be allowed to continue. He said immigrants and their contributions to the country deserve to be honoured and respected.

He added that change would only come when more people step into public service, saying the country needs more Indian-Americans serving at the local, state and national levels.

What did Krishnamoorthi say?

Krishnamoorthi, the Congressman from Illinois, spoke about facing calls for his own deportation in the past, and said the community was not going anywhere, according to India Today. “We are here to stay. We are part of the fabric of this country,” he said.

He added that Indian-Americans would push back against anti-India and anti-Hindu hostility, along with all forms of bigotry and discrimination. Krishnamoorthi pointed to the community’s standing in the country, noting Indian-Americans make up a large share of US doctors and own a majority of the country’s hotels and motels, and urged people across party lines to consider running for office, saying the stakes are too high to sit out.

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Why does this push for representation matter?

The Washington event builds on a broader conversation about Indian-American political representation that has been building for years. In a 2024 interview with ABC News, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of Washington state, along with Krishnamoorthi and Thanedar, discussed the slow pace of Indian-American representation in Congress despite the community’s rapid growth from around 12,000 Indian immigrants in the US in 1960 to roughly 5 million today, with Indian-Americans now the largest Asian-alone group in the country, according to census data cited by ABC News.

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Despite this growth, only five of the 535 members of Congress were Indian-American at the time. Jayapal told ABC News that stronger representation could change how people see their own opportunities and encourage greater participation in democracy, saying, “we’ve got a real opportunity to increase our numbers for Indian-Americans.”

The event was organised by the Indian American Committee, led by Narasimha Koppula, Ramesh Kapur, Deepak Raj, Shekhar Tiwari and Harsh Sethi.

It was held to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, with speakers using the occasion to call for greater political participation and a united response to hatred and discrimination.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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