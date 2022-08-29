scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi seeks action against woman for hate crime against Indian-Americans

Esmeralda Upton from Plano in Texas was arrested for the racially-motivated physical and verbal assault of the four women at a parking lot last Wednesday.

raja krishnamoorthiIndian-Origin US Congress Raja Krishnamoorthi. (File)

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has asked the police in Dallas to prosecute to the full extent of the law the woman responsible for the hate-motivated harassment and assault on four women of Indian descent last week, saying such bigoted attacks victimise not only those targeted by them but also broader communities.

The Indian-American women have been racially abused and smacked by a Mexican-American woman in Dallas in the US state of Texas, who hurled racist slurs at them that they are “ruining” America and should “go back to India”.

“Such bigoted attacks motivated by racism, xenophobia, and other forms of hate victimise not only those directly targeted by them, but also broader communities through creating an atmosphere of fear and danger,” Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat, said.

“I’m appalled by the footage of the hate-motivated harassment and assault on four women of Indian descent and urge police to prosecute the woman responsible to the full extent of the law,” the Indian-American Congressman said in a statement.

“As our country continues to combat the surge in anti-Asian hate since the beginning of the pandemic, I urge all Americans to come together and prove that our country and our people are better than this,” he said.

Upton identified herself in the video as a Mexican-American.

“I hate you Indian. All these Indians come to America because they want a better life,” she was seen saying in the video.
The video showed her telling the group of women to “go back to India”.

In a separate statement, representatives of Indian-American organisations in New England on Sunday strongly condemned the recent act of anti-Asian violence in Plano, Texas.

Also read |Indian Americans condemn racist attack in Texas: ‘Alarming, but not uncommon…’

“We are very disturbed by this and recently increased acts of violence and hate crimes against Indians, South Asians, and Asian Americans in general. We do commend the Plano Police department for responding to the incident with urgency and understanding,” they said.

Asian-Americans, like all other immigrants, have made significant contributions to this great land despite facing ongoing prejudice based on accents, colour, religion, or perceptions of leadership or other abilities, they said.

“We believe in the fair treatment of all human beings regardless of age, education level, race, ethnicity, gender expression and identity, nationality, national origin, creed, accent, physical and mental ability, political and religious stance, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, socioeconomic status, veteran status, profession, or any other human differences,” the organisations said.

“We unequivocally and unapologetically condemn the divisive forces of hate, inequity, and injustice. We stand united in love and peace and stand against racist, discriminatory, violent acts against any community,” they said.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 11:20:28 am
