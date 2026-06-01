US hits military sites, radars inside Iranian territory in ‘self-defence’ strikes

The US has reportedly been helping commercial vessels cross the Strait of Hormuz. (File Photo, enhanced using AI)

The US on Monday said it conducted “self-defence” strikes on radar and command sites in Iran over the weekend in response to “aggressive Iranian actions”. The development comes as negotiations to extend the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran reach their last leg, pending US President Donald Trump’s approval.

US Central Command (Centcom) said that Iran shot down an MQ-1 drone over international waters, and it retaliated with strikes on Goruk near the Iranian coast and Qeshm Island, territories along the Strait of Hormuz.

“The measured and deliberate strikes occurred on Saturday and Sunday in response to aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a U.S. MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters. U.S. fighter aircraft swiftly responded by eliminating Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships transiting regional waters,” Centcom wrote on X.