scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

US condemns Taliban restrictions on women’s education

A US spokesperson said that as a result of this unacceptable stance, the Taliban will be further alienated from the international community and denied the legitimacy they desire.

Afghan students queue at one of Kabul University's gates in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Feb. 26, 2022. (AP)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The United States has condemned the recent decision of the Taliban with regard to imposing restrictions on education of women in Afghanistan.

“The United States condemns the Taliban’s indefensible decision to prevent Afghan women from receiving a university-level education,” White House NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Tuesday.

“This deplorable decision is the latest effort by Taliban leadership to impose additional restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan and prevent them from exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms,” she said.

As a result of this unacceptable stance to hold back half of the population of Afghanistan, the Taliban will be further alienated from the international community and denied the legitimacy they desire, Watson said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

“The United States is in touch with our partners and allies on this issue. We will continue to take steps to advance our shared efforts to support Afghan women and girls and provide robust humanitarian support to the people of Afghanistan,” she added in a statement.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 09:53:43 am
Next Story

Govt school enrolments in Classes 1 to 8 increased in last three years: Minister 

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close