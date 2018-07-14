US condemns attack on political candidates in Pakistan

US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert (Reuters File Photo) US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert (Reuters File Photo)

The United States has strongly condemned the attacks on political candidates and their supporters in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan.

“These attacks are cowardly attempts to deprive the Pakistani people of their democratic rights,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said on Friday.

“We grieve with those mourning the victims, and hope for a rapid recovery of those injured. We will continue to stand with the people of Pakistan and the broader South Asia region in their fight against terrorism,” he said.

At least 133 people, including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, were killed and over 200 others injured yesterday in a powerful suicide blast and a targeted attack on separate election rallies in Mastung in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the deadliest in a series of assaults on candidates ahead of the July 25 polls.

On Monday, a suicide bomber killed Awami National Party (ANP) leader and candidate in the general elections, Haroon Bilour and 19 others after striking at a corner election meeting in Peshawar city.

On July 7, seven people were injured when a convoy of a Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal came under attack in Bannu.

