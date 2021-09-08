US concerned about some Afghan government members named by Taliban -State Dept

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Updated: September 8, 2021 9:28:38 am
Taliban forces patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2, 2021. (Reuters/File Photo)

The United States is concerned about the “affiliations and track records” of some of the people named by the Taliban to fill top posts in Afghanistan’s new government, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We also reiterate our clear expectation that the Taliban ensure that Afghan soil is not used to threaten any other countries and allow humanitarian access in support of the Afghan people,” the statement said.

