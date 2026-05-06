Iran war angle in White House dinner shooting? US probes motive behind Cole Tomas Allen’s attack

The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, was identified and arrested while attempting to flee the banquet venue. (Credits: @realDonaldTrump)

US investigators are examining whether the accused in the White House Corresponent’s Dinner shooting incident may have been influenced by the ongoing US-Israeli and Iran war, according to a latest intelligence report by the US Department of Homeland Security. The Department said the ongoing war could be a ‘potential motive’ behind the assassination attempt, news agency Reuters reported.

On April 25, during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, an assassination attempt was made on US President Donald Trump. Gunshots were fired near the main security screening area.

The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, was identified and arrested while attempting to flee the banquet venue. The President and First Lady Melania Trump, along with Vice President JD Vance and several Cabinet members, were present at the event and were swiftly evacuated after the gunfire was heard.