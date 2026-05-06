Iran war angle in White House dinner shooting? US probes motive behind Cole Tomas Allen’s attack

US investigators are examining whether the accused in the White House Corresponent’s Dinner shooting incident may have been influenced by the ongoing US-Israeli and Iran war, according to a latest intelligence report by the US Department of Homeland Security. The Department said the ongoing war could be a ‘potential motive’ behind the assassination attempt, news agency Reuters reported.
On April 25, during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, an assassination attempt was made on US President Donald Trump. Gunshots were fired near the main security screening area.
The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, was identified and arrested while attempting to flee the banquet venue. The President and First Lady Melania Trump, along with Vice President JD Vance and several Cabinet members, were present at the event and were swiftly evacuated after the gunfire was heard.
What did the report say?
The report was marked as a ‘Critical Incident Note’ and was sent to state and local law enforcement agencies nationwide, as well as other federal agencies.
The report said that Cole Tomas Allen was harbouring multiple ‘social and political grievances’ under the Trump administration, according to Reuters.
Based on Allen’s social media posts, the department saw Allen’s criticism of the US response to the conflict. This further led investigators to note that the US role in the war may have been a contributing factor in his decision to carry out the attack, though the motive remains under investigation.
On the night before the attack, Allen reportedly emailed relatives expressing anger at the administration. While he did not mention Trump by name, he allegedly referred to a ‘traitor’ giving a speech.
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Investigators reviewing Allen’s Bluesky social media account found a wide range of anti-Trump posts in the weeks leading up to the attack.
The post included criticism of Trump’s immigration policies, references to Elon Musk, and commentary on the Russia-Ukraine war. One post dated on April 7 called for Trump’s impeachment following his remarks about Iran.
In a 2024 reply to a post by Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump, investigators said Allen cited a biblical passage that referred to Trump as ‘the devil.’
Prosecutors have alleged that Allen disagreed and wanted to ‘fight back’ against Trump’s policies and decisions. They further said that Allen viewed the administration’s decisions as morally objectionable.
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US, Israel and Iran war
The conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has been ongoing since February 28. It began with joint Israel- US strikes targeting military and government sites in Iran, following which Iran launched retaliatory attacks on US and Israeli bases across the Middle East.
On April 8, the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, which was mediated by Pakistan. However, despite the agreement, both parties have been accused of violations and have not moved to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, contributing to a global energy and oil supply crisis.
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