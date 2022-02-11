US says Americans in Ukraine should depart immediately

The United States Thursday urged its citizens in Ukraine to depart immediately due to the “increased threats of Russian military action”. It added that the citizens in Ukraine should note that the American government “will not be able to evacuate US citizens” in case of military action.

“Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and Covid-19; those in Ukraine should depart now via commercial or private means,” the US State Department said in an advisory.

Russia denies planning an attack on Ukraine but has amassed tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.

” If remaining in Ukraine, exercise increased caution due to crime, civil unrest, and potential combat operations should Russia take military action. Some areas have increased risk,” added the advisory issued on February 10.

Here’s the full text of the Level 4 (highest level) notice:

On January 23, 2022, the Department of State authorised the voluntary departure of US direct hire employees (USDH) and ordered the departure of eligible family members (EFM) from Embassy Kyiv due to the continued threat of Russian military action. US citizens should not travel to Ukraine, and those in Ukraine should depart now using commercial or other privately available transportation options.

There are continued reports of a Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine, indicating potential for significant military action against Ukraine. The security conditions, particularly along Ukraine’s borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice. Demonstrations, which have turned violent at times, regularly occur throughout Ukraine, including in Kyiv.

US citizens in Ukraine should be aware that the US government will not be able to evacuate US citizens in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine. Military action may commence at any time and without warning and would also severely impact the US Embassy’s ability to provide consular services, including assistance to US citizens in departing Ukraine.

The Department asks all US citizens in Ukraine to complete an online form so that we may better communicate with you. This is especially important if you plan to remain in Ukraine.