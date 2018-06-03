US citizen killed in Nicaragua amid unrest

Masaya : Protestors run for cover from tear gas launched by riot police in the Monimbo neighborhood, in Masaya, Nicaragua, Saturday, June 2, 2018. More than 110 people have been killed in Nicaragua during clashes between forces loyal to President Daniel Ortega and opposition groups AP/PTI(AP6_3_2018_000022A) Masaya : Protestors run for cover from tear gas launched by riot police in the Monimbo neighborhood, in Masaya, Nicaragua, Saturday, June 2, 2018. More than 110 people have been killed in Nicaragua during clashes between forces loyal to President Daniel Ortega and opposition groups AP/PTI(AP6_3_2018_000022A)

Nicaraguan authorities say a US citizen has been killed in the streets of Managua as violence and social unrest continue to grip the country’s capital. The Legal Medical Institute said Saturday that Sixto Henry Vera was found beside two burned out vehicles with a bullet wound to the head.

Employees at the Managua bar that Vera owned say he left Friday evening to help a friend who was under attack.

US ambassador to Nicaragua Laura Dogu confirmed Vera was a US citizen and condemned his death via Twitter.

More than 110 people have been killed in Nicaragua during clashes between forces loyal to President Daniel Ortega and opposition groups.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App